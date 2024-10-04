Edwards’ mentality as he enters his age 23 season is different. He didn’t tack on a player option to the fifth year of his deal, which signals an intent to stay in Minnesota. If you speak to those that have known Edwards most of his life, chasing fame of a larger market doesn’t much matter to him. He’d rather not be as famous as he’s getting now, if he could choose not to be. Chasing the advertising opportunities and attention of a larger market also doesn’t really appeal to him.