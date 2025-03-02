PHOENIX – The other shoe from Anthony Edwards’ ejection Thursday night dropped on Saturday, as the NBA fined the Timberwolves star guard $35,000 for failing to leave the court in a timely manner and throwing the ball into the crowd.
Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards fined $35,000 by NBA
The Wolves star tossed the ball into the crowd after receiving his second technical foul Thursday against the Lakers.
This is one of several fines Edwards has received this season for various things such as cursing in postgame interviews and directing an obscene gesture toward an official. For the season, Edwards has been fined a total of $320,000 by the league.
Edwards picked up his 15th and 16th technicals on Thursday against the Lakers in Los Angeles and was suspended for Friday’s game against Utah, a game the Wolves lost 117-116.
Then in the third quarter Thursday, Edwards fell after driving on the Lakers’ Gabe Vincent, whose left leg hit Edwards in the back of the knee. As Edwards was on the ground, he appeared to complain to the officials, and referee Brent Barnaky issued Edwards’ second technical of the game. Edwards tossed the ball into the crowd as he left the floor, and that drew a delay-of-game warning.
“He knows he needs to be better,” coach Chris Finch said Friday of Edwards. “Hopefully it’s gotten to a point where it’s kind of boiled over and he learns his lesson going forward.”
