Constructive criticism? Timberwolves have been a little thin-skinned lately

“We’re going back and forth now, as opposed to receiving it and saying, ‘OK, I got you.’ That’s how it’s going to be,” Alexander-Walker said “It’s very rare that someone is just going to be able to be called out and not have anything to say. It’s human nature to be defensive at the end of the day, but it’s remembering what we’re here for. If I’m being called out, chances are I got to look in the mirror and be better.”