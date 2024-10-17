TV and Media

Gov. Tim Walz to appear Monday on ‘The Daily Show’ with Jon Stewart

“The Daily Show” is the latest stop on the media tour for the vice-presidential candidate from Minnesota.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 17, 2024 at 7:11PM
Jon Stewart will grill Tim Walz on Monday's episode of "The Daily Show." (Comedy Central)

Gov. Tim Walz may have had softballs lobbed his way during a visit to “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” but he is likely to get a few harder pitches coming his way when he appears on the “The Daily Show” on Monday.

The Comedy Central series, which airs at 10 p.m. locally Monday through Thursday, has been kicking off most weeks with former host Jon Stewart. He brings a decidedly liberal viewpoint, but isn’t afraid to ask challenging questions.

The chat is part of a Democratic ticket media blitz. Walz’s running mate, Kamala Harris, has made recent appearances on Fox News, “The View” and the “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

“The Daily Show” premiered in 1996 with Minnesota roots. It was co-created by Minneapolis native Lizz Winstead and hosted by Craig Kilborn, who grew up in Hastings. The show became more political shortly after Stewart took over in 1999. Past guests include Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, John McCain and Nikki Haley.

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time.

