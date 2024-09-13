Brooks: The Audacity of Ope? Wisconsin breweries battle over Tim Walz-inspired beer

“After we released “OPE: A Lager with Big Dad Energy” a few weeks ago, we got a call from an attorney who represented Ope Brewing in West Allis, Wisconsin. They said we stole their trademark.” So began the version of events Minocqua posted on Facebook Wednesday. “We giggled a bit, thinking, ‘How is it possible to trademark a word that most Midwesterners use as a way of saying “excuse me”?’”