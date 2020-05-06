Attempts to slow the spread of the coronavirus have apparently sped up citations on Minnesota’s freeways.

Citations for motorists going 100 mph or faster tripled in Minnesota after Gov. Tim Walz issued a stay-at-home order in late March to impede the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s not all. Fatal crashes rose nearly 30% at a time when traffic volume has declined 30% to 50%, according to Minnesota Department of Transportation counts.

“That is concerning for us,” said Lt. Gordon Shank, of the State Patrol. “People are taking more risks.”

State Patrol Lt. Craig Isaacson has pulled over his share of speeders during his 17 years as a trooper. But he’d never had a day quite like April 11. In a one shift, he pulled over five drivers in the west metro for excessive speeding, including a motorist clocked at 122 mph on Hwy. 169 near Lincoln Drive in Edina.

“That was the fastest car I ever recall tracking on radar or laser,” Isaacson said. “That was the first time I had that many in one shift. It was memorable due to the fact all were in 60 mph zones.”

From March 27 to April 13, state troopers issued 78 tickets to drivers caught going 100 mph or faster. That compares with 22 during the same three-week period in 2019, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

More recently, troopers stopped a driver for going 104 mph in Euclid on April 24 and the next day ticketed a driver clocked at 122 mph on I-90 near Luverne.

Driving at speeds more associated with Germany’s Autobahn have been problems in many states, too, with Georgia, Colorado, Massachusetts, Utah and Michigan reporting surges in high speeds. In California, drivers have been cited for going 150 mph through the heart of Oakland and San Francisco, which normally have some of the most congested freeways in the nation, said officer John Fransen, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division, which covers nine counties in the Bay Area.

Between March 19 and April 19, troopers in the CHP’s Golden Gate Division issued 389 citations to drivers caught going over 100 mph, a year-over-year increase of 87%.

“There is absolutely no excuse to blatantly disregard the safety of other people on the freeways,” Fransen said. It’s mind-boggling to think it’s OK to put lives in jeopardy to try to break a speed record.”

Neighboring Iowa has also seen a huge increase in leadfoot drivers, with some of the highest speeders clocked at 150, 147 and 135 mph, said Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol.

Tickets for drivers speeding in excess of 100 mph have were up 50% in April in Iowa, and excuses run the gamut, Dinkla said. With the pandemic, “some think we are not out working,” he said. “It’s very alarming.”

Speeding is one of the leading causes of fatal and serious injury crashes in Minnesota, one reason troopers take a hard stand against it, Shank said. Faster speeds reduce reaction time, increase stopping distance and lead to more damage in a crash. In addition to high speeds, many of those caught also are weaving across lanes to overtake slower traffic, increasing the risk of a collision, Isaacson said.

“Vehicles are not designed for survivability at those speeds,” Fransen said.

Between March 16 and May 4, 45 people have died in crashes on Minnesota roads, which is 10 more than during the same period last year. For the year, the state has recorded 92 traffic deaths compared to 88 at this time in 2019, according to DPS.

Law enforcement across that nation are trying to put the brakes on excessive speed as the spring and summer travel season arrives and stay at home orders slacken.

For this weekend’s fishing opener, the Minnesota State Patrol will have extra enforcement, including airborne scouts watching for speeders, Shank said. He asked travelers to be extra eyes for law enforcement and call 911 to report speeders.

“The message is, ‘You are going to be caught,’ ” Iowa’s Dinkla said. with less traffic out there, you have a less chance of blending in.”