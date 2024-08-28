Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for Of the Trees, Emily King and Jose James

Other shows include Frankenstein & Other Tales and Classic American Rockers.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 28, 2024 at 11:23AM
Emily King plays the Dakota Nov. 16-17. (Keith Harris — Photo courtesy of Press Here Publicity/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10 a.m. Wednesday

Of the Trees, Jan. 23, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Frankenstein & Other Tales, Nov. 2-3 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $33.50. axs.com. ... Emily King, Nov. 16-17 at Dakota in Mpls. $40-$45. dakotacooks.com. ... The Classic American Rockers, Nov. 26 at Dakota. $35-$45. .... Jose James, Dec. 13-14 at Dakota. $40-$55.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

