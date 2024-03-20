11 A.M. WEDNESDAY

He Is Legend, May 12 at Fine Line in Mpls. $25-$45. axs.com.

8 A.M. FRIDAY

Matt Nathanson, June 10 at Parkway in Mpls. $39-$59. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Dr. Mambo's Combo, June 19 at Parkway. $40-$45. ... Taj Farrant, June 25 at Parkway. $35-$50. ... Ben Bailey, Sept. 5 at Parkway. $30-$40. ... Paul Thorn, Sept. 26 at Parkway. $30-$50.

10 A.M. FRIDAY

Lizzie No, May 29 at Turf in St. Paul. $15-$18. axs.com. ... Fred Hersch, June 9 at Dakota in Mpls. $30-$40. dakotacooks.com. ... Bryson Tiller, June 28 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... DakhaBrakha, July 2-3 at Dakota. $70-$85. ... Lyle Lovett with his Large Band, July 19 at State in Mpls. $60-$95. hennepintheatretrust.org ... WWE Monday Night RAW, July 29 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Ruthie Foster, Aug. 23-24 at Dakota. $40-$50. ... Lindsey Stirling, Aug. 24 at Armory. ... Blake Shelton, Aug. 25 at State Fair grandstand in Falcon Heights. $77-$154. extix.com. ... The Gaslight Anthem, Aug. 30 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Kurt Elling with Joey Calderazzo, Sept. 7 at Dakota. ... Fletcher, Sept. 12 at Fillmore. ... Jeff Lynne's ELO, Sept. 30 at Xcel. ticketmaster.com. ... Ocie Elliott, Oct. 3 at Fine Line in Mpls. $35-$50. ... Sammy Rae & the Friends, Oct. 3 at Palace in St. Paul. $35-$61. axs.com. ... The Avett Brothers and Trampled by Turtles, Oct. 22 at Xcel.