Tickets go on sale this week for Gin Blossoms and C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band

Other shows include Ron White and Belfast Cowboys.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2024 at 8:30PM
The Gin Blossoms
The Gin Blossoms will perform March 15, 2025, at Treasure Island in Red Wing. (John McIntyre — Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10 a.m. Friday

The Belfast Cowboys, Jan. 8, 2025, at Dakota in Mpls. $25-$30. dakotacooks.com. ... Travis Anderson Trio, Jan. 12, at Dakota. $15-$25. ... The Men of Motown, Feb. 7, at Dakota. $30-$40. ... C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Feb. 26, at Dakota. $25-$35. ... North Mississippi Allstars & Bobby Rush, March 6-7, at Dakota. $50-$65. ... Gin Blossoms, March 15, at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Ron White, April 20, at Treasure Island.

