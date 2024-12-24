Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys and Lady Blackbird

Other shows include Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, Nur-D and Asleep at the Wheel.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 24, 2024 at 7:00PM
Twin Cities rapper Nur-D, aka Matt Allen, performs at the Dakota in Minneapolis on Jan. 25, 2025. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

10 a.m. Friday

Zacc Harris Group, Jan. 14 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$25, dakotacooks.com. ... Nur-D, Jan. 25 at Dakota. $25-$35. ... Anita Baker Tribute, Jan. 26 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... The Music of the Masters, Feb. 5 at Dakota. $50-$60. ... Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton, Feb. 23 at Dakota. $50-$60. ... Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys, March 22 at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Lady Blackbird, April 22 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Asleep at the Wheel, May 11-12 at Dakota. $70-$85.

about the writer

about the writer

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

See More

More from Things To Do

See More

Eat & Drink

5 new Twin Cities breweries to try over winter break

card image

Taprooms such as Brühaven in Minneapolis and Trove in Burnsville emphasize quality and diversity to counter closures within the industry.

Travel

Delta frequent flyers: Dec. 31 is a key deadline

card image

Things To Do

Tickets go on sale for Los Lobos & Los Lonely Boys and Lady Blackbird

card image