Ticket totals for illegal parking in handicapped spots vary widely in Minnesota. Do the numbers lie?

Mai Thor, who contracted polio at 5, has used a wheelchair nearly her entire life. Now 48, she’s seen people parking illegally in disabled spaces for nearly as long.
“Clearly, people don’t even think about it. Or they see the signs, and they don’t care,” said the St. Paul resident. “Usually, people say, ‘I’m just going to run in and out.' Like that’s OK.”
What makes Thor and others nearly as angry is that most disabled parking cheats seem to get away with it.
While state ticketing data collected by the Minnesota Star Tribune show a couple thousand Minnesotans are charged each year, the number of tickets for illegal parking in disabled spots vary widely across the state — from hundreds each year in Minneapolis and St. Paul to none in some suburbs and smaller towns.
Almost all of it, officials acknowledge, is likely undercounted.
“We take a fairly active approach,” said Adam Jacobson, deputy chief of police in Coon Rapids, where a half dozen community service officers tag cars after receiving complaints. “But the numbers don’t accurately portray what people are seeing.”
In 2024, Coon Rapids issued 30 citations, up from 20 the year before. Jacobson said they could easily ticket more disabled parking cheats if they had the time.
“If we looked just for that, there would be plenty of work,” he said. “Unfortunately, we don’t have the resources.”