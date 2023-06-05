For a change, the Minnesota Aurora managed only one goal Sunday. But yet again, one goal was all they needed.

Tianna Harris headed in Addy Weichers' free kick in the 40th minute, and the goal stood up for a 1-0 Aurora victory over host Rochester on Sunday.

The Aurora improved to 4-0 this season and have won all 15 of its regular-season games since starting up last year. The Aurora have yet to give up a goal this season, too, but this game — in which they continued to generate chances but failed to add on to their lead — was their closest after they won their first three games by scores of 5-0, 4-0 and 10-0.

In the 87th minute, Rochester won a corner kick. Aurora attempted to clear, but the ball fell to Lissa Mizutani, whose shot ricocheted over the crossbar and nearly tied the score.

"We learned a lot today from trying different players in new positions. It was a good reminder for us that we are going to get our opponents' best game the second time we play them," said coach Nicole Lukic, who had five players making their first start of the season Sunday. "Today's game allowed us to work on our game management with a more competitive scoreline."

Harris scored her second goal of the season. She is the only Aurora player to play every minute of the 2023 season.

Aurora plays again at home on Wednesday vs the Chicago Dutch Lions at TCO Stadium. In their first meeting, Aurora won at Chicago 5-0 on May 27.

Hjelle is Player of the Year

Minnesota Crookston outfielder and first baseman Jake Hjelle was named Division II Player of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association on Sunday, the first Golden Eagles player in any sport to be named D-II national player of the year.

Hjelle, a junior from East Grand Forks, Minn., hit .401 with a .469 on-base percentage and .876 slugging percentage this season, a 1.345 OPS over 57 games. He hit 16 doubles, four triples and 24 home runs and had 79 RBI with 56 runs scored, while also stealing 14 bases. Hjelle produced 23 multihit games, including seven games where he hit at least two home runs..

• No. 2 seed North Greenville rallied for four runs off Seth Miller in the eighth inning to beat Augustana 4-1 in their opening game of the Division II World Series in Cary, N.C. Augustana plays an elimination game at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Exsted opens with victory

Max Exsted of Savage won his opening match of the French Open junior boys tournament, beating Oliver Ojakaar of Estonia 6-3, 6-7 (4), 1-0 (ret.). The 16-year-old Exsted, who won two qualifying matches to get into the main draw, next faces David Fix of Germany.