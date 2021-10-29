Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Haydn Fleury, Kraken: The defenseman scored Seattle's first two goals.
2. Philipp Grubauer, Kraken: The goalie stopped 30 shots from the Wild.
3. Brandon Tanev, Kraken: The winger scored the first of two Seattle empty-net goals.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Wild players making their NHL debuts in the same game, the first time that's happened since March 19, 2010, at Columbus (Justin Falk and Casey Wellman).
7 Games without a goal from the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov.
17 Shots by the Kraken in the second period compared to five for the Wild.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
First period enough for Flyers to hold off Canucks 2-1
Sean Couturier scored and added an assist as the Philadelphia Flyers used a quick start to defeat the Vancouver Canucks 2-1 on Thursday night.
Sports
Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2
Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
Wild
Wild contracts against expansion Kraken, falls 4-1
The Wild's first visit to Seattle was not one to remember. Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury outscored Minnesota's flat offense all by himself with two goals.
Sports
Allen earns SO, Canadiens end lengthy skid in San Jose 4-0
Jake Allen made 45 saves, Mike Hoffman scored for the third straight game and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Sharks 4-0 Thursday night for their first victory in San Jose in nearly 22 years.
Sports
Fleury of goals too much for Wild in Kraken's 4-1 victory
Coming into the Seattle Kraken's debut season, the team knew getting goals from all over the ice was going to be important for success.