Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Haydn Fleury, Kraken: The defenseman scored Seattle's first two goals.

2. Philipp Grubauer, Kraken: The goalie stopped 30 shots from the Wild.

3. Brandon Tanev, Kraken: The winger scored the first of two Seattle empty-net goals.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Wild players making their NHL debuts in the same game, the first time that's happened since March 19, 2010, at Columbus (Justin Falk and Casey Wellman).

7 Games without a goal from the Wild's Kirill Kaprizov.

17 Shots by the Kraken in the second period compared to five for the Wild.