Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Cam Talbot, Wild: The goalie made a season-high 40 saves before turning aside all three attempts he faced in the shootout.

2. Yegor Sharangovich, Devils: The center tied the game at 2 with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the third period.

3. Nico Hischier, Devils: The center had two assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

10 Points for Ryan Hartman over his last 10 games.

18 First-period saves by Talbot.

32 Minute delay to the start of the game after Wild players arrived late to Prudential Center.