GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Correa, Twins
Correa sent the game-winning home run into the left-field seats in the eighth inning, scoring two runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
7-for-15 Former Twin Isiah Kiner-Falefa's series at the plate for the Yankees.
436 Days between home runs for Miguel Andujar, whose two-run shot off Sonny Gray in the second put the Yankees up 2-0.
