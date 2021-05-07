IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Texas

His long homer scored Texas' first run, and his diving catch of the final out preserved its lead.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Stolen bases by Nick Gordon, the most by a Twins player in his major league debut.

14 Stolen bases by the Twins in 2021, matching their total from 2020's shortened season.

0-11 The Twins' record in games that go longer or shorter than nine innings.