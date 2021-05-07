IMPACT PLAYER: Joey Gallo, Texas
His long homer scored Texas' first run, and his diving catch of the final out preserved its lead.
BY THE NUMBERS
2 Stolen bases by Nick Gordon, the most by a Twins player in his major league debut.
14 Stolen bases by the Twins in 2021, matching their total from 2020's shortened season.
0-11 The Twins' record in games that go longer or shorter than nine innings.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wild teammates stick up for Kirill Kaprizov after he gets checked from behind
Kirill Kaprizov acquits himself well, too, in fight.
Sports
Matthews scores NHL-leading 40th goal, Leafs beat Canadiens
Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 40th goal of the season to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Thursday night.
Sports
Blast from past as Mickelson opens with 64 at Quail Hollow
Phil Mickelson has gone nine months since he finished among the top 20, and it looks as though that streak is about to end at the Wells Fargo Championship.
Golf
Bigger crowds could be on for 3M Open
Restrictions on capacity limits, social distancing and mask-wearing outdoors no matter the crowd could be lifted by the time the PGA Tour's 3M Open begins play in Blaine on July 22.
Sports
DeBrincat's OT score lifts Blackhawks past Hurricanes 2-1
Alex DeBrincat beat Petr Mrazek at 2:02 of overtime to help the Chicago Blackhawks rally past the NHL-leading Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Thursday night, salvaging the final game of a three-game set.