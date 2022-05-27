IMPACT PLAYER

Whit Merrifield, Royals

Drove a two-out double to deep right-center, tying the game and setting up Bobby Witt's go-ahead double.

BY THE NUMBERS

30 Consecutive at-bats without a hit by Byron Buxton, a career-longest skid that ended with an infield hit in the ninth inning.

16 Consecutive games reaching base at least once by Carlos Correa, the shortstop's third-longest streak ever.

2 Hits by Jose Miranda, his third two-hit game in his last four starts.