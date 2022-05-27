IMPACT PLAYER
Whit Merrifield, Royals
Drove a two-out double to deep right-center, tying the game and setting up Bobby Witt's go-ahead double.
BY THE NUMBERS
30 Consecutive at-bats without a hit by Byron Buxton, a career-longest skid that ended with an infield hit in the ninth inning.
16 Consecutive games reaching base at least once by Carlos Correa, the shortstop's third-longest streak ever.
2 Hits by Jose Miranda, his third two-hit game in his last four starts.
Twins
Twins manager Baldelli rejoices on extended time to use 14 pitchers
MLB and the players union agreed Thursday to begin enforcing the rule to limit team to 13 pitchers on a 26-man roster on June 20 instead of on Monday.
Sports
Hurricanes win Game 5, push Rangers to brink of elimination
The Carolina Hurricanes controlled long stretches of play, stayed aggressive and even got a breakthrough in a two-month struggle on the power play.
Sports
Vlad Jr homers off Shohei Ohtani, Blue Jays top Angels 6-3
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Shohei Ohtani for the first time, and George Springer hit a leadoff home run in the Toronto Blue Jays' 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday night.
Sports
Oklahoma tops Texas Tech 6-3, advances to Big 12 semis
Jackson Nicklaus hit a three-run home run and Jake Bennett struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings to propel No. 3 seed Oklahoma to a 6-3 victory over No. 2 seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament on Thursday night.
Twins
Smeltzer pitches brilliant outing but Twins absorb 3-2 loss to Kansas City
Devin Smeltzer turned in a career-high seven shutout innings Thursday night, holding the Royals to two singles. But when Tyler Duffey relieved in the eighth inning, the game turned quickly.