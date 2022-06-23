Impact player
Nick Gordon, Twins
The center fielder accounted for the only run of the game with his third-inning homer to the center field lawn.
By the numbers
213 Career games for Caleb Thielbar before recording his first save Thursday.
2 Games the Twins have won 1-0 with a solo home run this season. The team record for a season is three.
