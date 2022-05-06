GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Ryan Mountcastle, Baltimore
The first baseman opened and ended the scoring with a home run in the second and eighth innings, going 2-for-4.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Home runs this season for Jorge Mateo, who scored off Caleb Thielbar in the fifth inning.
4 Multihomer games in Mountcastle's career.
