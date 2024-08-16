1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,960.
Thursday’s results from Canterbury Park
Here are the winners and payouts from Thursday’s racing card at the Shakopee horse track.
5 • Snow Flurry (Carmona) 2.60 2.10 2.10
4 • Mia’s Angel (Lindsay) 4.00 2.80
2 • Global Risk (Da Silva) 3.20
Time: 1:13.86. Scratched: Daytrip Selfie, Last Beauty. Exacta: 5-4, $4.90. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $8.75. Superfecta: 5-4-2-8, $22.75.
2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,900.
1 • Banjo Chris (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10 2.10
5 • Haunted Haze (Quinonez) 4.00 3.00
3 • War Rascal (Fuentes) 3.40
Time: 1:40.39. Exacta: 1-5, $4.40. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $8.10. Superfecta: 1-5-3-7, $11.82. Daily Double: 5-1, $4.00.
3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,820.
6 • Amaretto Di Amore (Harr) 25.80 13.00 5.60
4 • Holy Image (Da Silva) 13.60 5.40
3 • Bango’s Heat (Pena) 3.00
Time: 1:13.78. Scratched: Scream Machine. Exacta: 6-4, $126.10. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $292.55. Pick 3: 3-5-6/1/6, $42.10. Daily Double: 1-6, $34.20.
4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,170.
7 • Bourbon Afficiano (Carmona) 5.40 3.40 2.40
2 • Twoko Bay (Quinonez) 5.20 2.80
8 • Il Capitano (Da Silva) 6.20
Time: 1:40.40. Scratched: Artie’s Angel, Crafty King, Skippy’s Strike. Exacta: 7-2, $12.90. Trifecta: 7-2-8, $44.85. Superfecta: 7-2-8-4, $42.55. Pick 3: 1-6-7, $50.60. Daily Double: 6-7, $97.00.
5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
3 • Mark of Victory (Gallardo) 9.00 4.80 2.80
8 • Aunt Alex (Rodriguez) 13.60 6.80
2 • Yamile’s (Harr) 4.60
Time: 1:41.52. Exacta: 3-8, $44.30. Trifecta: 3-8-2, $44.70. Superfecta: 3-8-2-4, $146.49. Pick 3: 6-7-3, $251.70. Pick 4: 1-6-7-3, $154.50. Pick 5: 3/5/6-1-6-7-3, $379.80. Daily Double: 7-3, $33.20.
6 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Derby. Purse: $50,075.
6 • Relentless Robin (Garcia) 5.80 3.20 3.00
7 • Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez) 4.00 3.20
10 • Sugar Rushh (Vega) 7.40
Time: 0:20.17. Exacta: 6-7, $9.70. Trifecta: 6-7-10, $45.70. Superfecta: 6-7-10-2, $81.12. Pick 3: 7-3-6, $43.00. Daily Double: 3-6, $24.60.
7 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds and up. Futurity. Purse: $80,400.
9 • Relentless Rocket (Garcia) 3.60 2.40 2.20
10 • Curlie D (Ramirez Jr.) 2.80 2.60
8 • Swimsuit Model (Ramirez) 8.20
Time: 0:17.84. Exacta: 9-10, $3.60. Trifecta: 9-10-8, $16.90. Superfecta: 9-10-8-4, $22.04. Pick 3: 3-6-9, $28.60. Daily Double: 6-9, $11.40. Disqualification: Southurn Eagle (from 2nd to 5th).
8 Northlands Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $15,000.
4 • I D Claire (Torres) 7.00 4.60 2.40
3 • Relentless Deal (Ramirez) 5.40 3.20
10 • Rr Runnin Jesse (Alvidrez) 2.80
Time: 0:18.28. Scratched: Dashing Avery, Jess Walking Thewire, Shes Hell Bent. Exacta: 4-3, $12.70. Trifecta: 4-3-10, $25.70. Superfecta: 4-3-10-9, $21.80. Pick 3: 6-9-4, $21.10. Pick 4: 3-6-9-4, $53.60. Pick 5: 7-3-6-9-4, $188.70. Daily Double: 9-4, $12.80.
Total handle: $896,865. Live handle: $104,199.
Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 76-293 (.259). Lock of the day: 16-34 (.471).
