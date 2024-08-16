Sports

Thursday’s results from Canterbury Park

Here are the winners and payouts from Thursday’s racing card at the Shakopee horse track.

By Star Tribune staff

Star Tribune

August 16, 2024 at 4:09AM
(Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune)

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,960.

5 • Snow Flurry (Carmona) 2.60 2.10 2.10

4 • Mia’s Angel (Lindsay) 4.00 2.80

2 • Global Risk (Da Silva) 3.20

Time: 1:13.86. Scratched: Daytrip Selfie, Last Beauty. Exacta: 5-4, $4.90. Trifecta: 5-4-2, $8.75. Superfecta: 5-4-2-8, $22.75.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,900.

1 • Banjo Chris (Gallardo) 2.80 2.10 2.10

5 • Haunted Haze (Quinonez) 4.00 3.00

3 • War Rascal (Fuentes) 3.40

Time: 1:40.39. Exacta: 1-5, $4.40. Trifecta: 1-5-3, $8.10. Superfecta: 1-5-3-7, $11.82. Daily Double: 5-1, $4.00.

3 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,820.

Sports

Canterbury Park: Entries, picks, results and more

6 • Amaretto Di Amore (Harr) 25.80 13.00 5.60

4 • Holy Image (Da Silva) 13.60 5.40

3 • Bango’s Heat (Pena) 3.00

Time: 1:13.78. Scratched: Scream Machine. Exacta: 6-4, $126.10. Trifecta: 6-4-3, $292.55. Pick 3: 3-5-6/1/6, $42.10. Daily Double: 1-6, $34.20.

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,170.

7 • Bourbon Afficiano (Carmona) 5.40 3.40 2.40

2 • Twoko Bay (Quinonez) 5.20 2.80

8 • Il Capitano (Da Silva) 6.20

Time: 1:40.40. Scratched: Artie’s Angel, Crafty King, Skippy’s Strike. Exacta: 7-2, $12.90. Trifecta: 7-2-8, $44.85. Superfecta: 7-2-8-4, $42.55. Pick 3: 1-6-7, $50.60. Daily Double: 6-7, $97.00.

5 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

3 • Mark of Victory (Gallardo) 9.00 4.80 2.80

8 • Aunt Alex (Rodriguez) 13.60 6.80

2 • Yamile’s (Harr) 4.60

Time: 1:41.52. Exacta: 3-8, $44.30. Trifecta: 3-8-2, $44.70. Superfecta: 3-8-2-4, $146.49. Pick 3: 6-7-3, $251.70. Pick 4: 1-6-7-3, $154.50. Pick 5: 3/5/6-1-6-7-3, $379.80. Daily Double: 7-3, $33.20.

6 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Derby. Purse: $50,075.

6 • Relentless Robin (Garcia) 5.80 3.20 3.00

7 • Relentlessly Fast (Ramirez) 4.00 3.20

10 • Sugar Rushh (Vega) 7.40

Time: 0:20.17. Exacta: 6-7, $9.70. Trifecta: 6-7-10, $45.70. Superfecta: 6-7-10-2, $81.12. Pick 3: 7-3-6, $43.00. Daily Double: 3-6, $24.60.

7 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds and up. Futurity. Purse: $80,400.

9 • Relentless Rocket (Garcia) 3.60 2.40 2.20

10 • Curlie D (Ramirez Jr.) 2.80 2.60

8 • Swimsuit Model (Ramirez) 8.20

Time: 0:17.84. Exacta: 9-10, $3.60. Trifecta: 9-10-8, $16.90. Superfecta: 9-10-8-4, $22.04. Pick 3: 3-6-9, $28.60. Daily Double: 6-9, $11.40. Disqualification: Southurn Eagle (from 2nd to 5th).

8 Northlands Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $15,000.

4 • I D Claire (Torres) 7.00 4.60 2.40

3 • Relentless Deal (Ramirez) 5.40 3.20

10 • Rr Runnin Jesse (Alvidrez) 2.80

Time: 0:18.28. Scratched: Dashing Avery, Jess Walking Thewire, Shes Hell Bent. Exacta: 4-3, $12.70. Trifecta: 4-3-10, $25.70. Superfecta: 4-3-10-9, $21.80. Pick 3: 6-9-4, $21.10. Pick 4: 3-6-9-4, $53.60. Pick 5: 7-3-6-9-4, $188.70. Daily Double: 9-4, $12.80.

Total handle: $896,865. Live handle: $104,199.

Jay Lietzau’s results: Thursday: 3-8 (.375). Totals: 76-293 (.259). Lock of the day: 16-34 (.471).

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from Sports

See More
Lynx

Lynx return from Olympics break to cold-shooting start, hot finish to hold off Mystics

hero-image-alt

A 7-0 run in the fourth quarter fueled by Courtney Williams and Napheesa Collier helped Minnesota gradually pull away.

Twins

Injury-riddled Twins scrounge up ninth-inning run without a hit to edge Rangers

Vikings

Vikings’ chemistry test for Justin Jefferson and Sam Darnold getting off to a slow start