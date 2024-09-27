Prep sports results for Thursday, Sept. 26
Results from around the state and metro area.
FARMINGTON INVITATIONAL
At Levi Dodge Middle School
• Two Rivers 53, Lakeville South 69, Nova Classical 110, Northfield 149, Farmington 189, Mpls. Roosevelt 214, St. Paul Central 233, Mahtomedi 244, Burnsville 290, St. Agnes 302, Apple Valley 307, St. Croix Prep 356, United Christian Academy 366, Mpls. South 396, Bloomington Kennedy 432, Simley 441, Concordia Academy 513, Richfield 575, Hill-Murray 581, ISM/Eagle Ridge 582, South St. Paul 592, Trinity 616, Tartan 641, CHOF 658, St. Paul Academy 664, St. Croix Lutheran 703, Chesterton Academy 778, St. Paul Washington 784, Twin Cities Academy 859, St. Paul Humboldt 864. Medalist (5k): Aiden Jakubic, Lakeville South, 16:06.3.
Cross-country • girls
FARMINGTON INVITATIONAL
At Levi Dodge Middle School
• Farmington 71, St. Paul Central 76, Lakeville South 100, Two Rivers 103, St. Paul Academy 185, Northfield 205, Visitation 272, Nova Classical 311, Hill-Murray 328, Concordia Academy 335, Mahtomedi 338, Mpls. Roosevelt 343, St. Agnes 357, Mpls. South 382, Bloomington Kennedy 435, ISM/Eagle Ridge 443, Trinity 445, Burnsville 502, Richfield 518, United Christian 533, Tartan 554, Apple Valley 567, Simley 635, CHOF 636, South St. Paul 671, St. Paul Humboldt 676, St. Croix Lutheran 747. Medalist (5k): Carley LaMotte, Burnsville, 18:08.8.
Football
METRO • MAROON
• Buffalo 24, Roseville 7
• Eastview 19, Burnsville 8
MINNESOTA
• Barnesville 46, Warroad 13
• Barnum 49, East Central 6
Soccer • boys
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Prov. Acad. 4, Mounds Park Acad. 1
LAKE
• Edina 1, Hopkins 0
• Minnetonka 5, Buffalo 0
MCAA
• Legacy Chr. 1, Heritage Chr. 0
METRO EAST
• Hastings 2, St. Thomas Academy 0
• Hill-Murray 1, Two Rivers 0
• Mahtomedi 5, North St. Paul 1
• Simley 4, South St. Paul 1
METRO WEST
• Chanhassen 2, New Prague 1
• Chaska 1, St. Louis Park 1
• Waconia 2, Orono 1
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Edison 11, Camden 1
• Washburn 4, South 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 2, Big Lake 1
• Chisago Lakes 2, Zimmerman 1
• Monticello 2, St. Francis 0
• Princeton 2, North Branch 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 1, Rogers 0
• Armstrong 2, Coon Rapids 1
• Champlin Park 0, Elk River 0, tie
• Maple Grove 2, Anoka 1
• Osseo 1, Park Center 1, tie
• Totino-Grace 2, Blaine 1
SKYLINE
• Trinity 4, Nova Classical 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 4, Rosemount 2
• Eagan 6, Farmington 0
• Eastview 1, Lakeville South 0
• Lakeville North 2, Shakopee 1
• Prior Lake 5, Burnsville 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Como Park 1, Harding 1, tie
SUBURBAN EAST
• Woodbury 6, Mounds View 0
TRI-METRO
• Bloom. Kennedy 4, Richfield 0
• Fridley 5, Cooper 1
• St. Anthony 2, Columbia Heights 1
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 2, Mound Westonka 1
• SW Christian 2, Delano 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Jordan 12, East Central Prairie 0
• Northfield 1, Owatonna 0
• St. Croix Prep 2, Hiawatha Collegiate 1
Soccer • girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 6, St. Paul Academy 0
• Breck 5, Minnehaha Academy 0
LAKE
• Buffalo 3, Minnetonka 0
• Edina 6, Hopkins 0
METRO EAST
• Hill-Murray 6, Two Rivers 0
• Simley 0, South St. Paul 0, tie
METRO WEST
• Benilde-St. Marg. 1, Bloom. Jefferson 0
• Chaska 2, St. Louis Park 1
• New Prague 1, Chanhassen 0
• Orono 3, Waconia 2
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Southwest 2, Roosevelt 0
• Washburn 4, South 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Becker 2, Big Lake 0
• North Branch 1, Princeton 0
• St. Francis 1, Monticello 0
• Zimmerman 1, Chisago Lakes 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 2, Champlin Park 0
• Maple Grove 5, Anoka 1
• Spring Lake Park 1, Centennial 0
• Totino-Grace 1, Blaine 0
SKYLINE
• St. Croix Lutheran 3, St. Agnes 2
• Trinity 2, Nova Classical 1
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan 6, Farmington 0
• Lakeville South 2, Eastview 1
• Prior Lake 11, Burnsville 0
• Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Central 1, Highland Park 0
• Como Park 6, Harding 0
• Washington 1, Humboldt 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Stillwater 4, Park of C.G. 1
• White Bear Lake 8, Forest Lake 0
• Woodbury 4, Mounds View 0
TRI-METRO
• Armstrong/Cooper 7, Fridley 0
• St. Anthony 1, Columbia Heights 0
• Visitation 2, DeLaSalle 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Holy Family 3, Mound Westonka 0
• Rockford 2, Jordan 1
• Watertown-Mayer 8, Hutch./G-SL 1
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Coon Rapids 13, St. Paul Johnson 1
• LILA 2, United Christian 1
• Mankato East 5, Delano 0
• Northfield 1, Owatonna 1, tie
• SW Christian 3, Tartan 0
Swimming • girls
METRO WEST
• Orono 113, Waconia 73
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Burnsville 105, Lakeville South 51
Tennis • girls
METRO EAST
• Two Rivers 4, Hastings 3
METRO WEST
• New Prague 4, Waconia 3
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 4, Coon Rapids 2
• Blaine 6, Champlin Park 1
• Centennial 5, Spring Lake Park 2
ST. PAUL CITY
• Johnson 5, Washington 2
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 7, St. Anthony 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Mpls. Washburn 7, Burnsville 0
• St. Peter 6, Mound Westonka 1
MINNESOTA
• Maple River 5, Sibley East 2
Volleyball • girls
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Avail Academy def. Community of Peace, 25-6, 25-6, 25-11
• Liberty Classical def. AFSA, 25-5, 25-6, 25-8
• Math & Science def. Hmong Academy, 25-27, 25-15, 25-17, 12-25, 15-12
LAKE
• Edina def. Hopkins, 25-20, 25-16, 25-22
• Minnetonka def. Buffalo, 25-12, 25-15, 25-8
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Eden Prairie, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
METRO EAST
• Hastings def. Tartan, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18
• Mahtomedi def. Two Rivers, 25-12, 25-5, 25-14
• Simley def. North St. Paul, 25-21, 18-25, 25-23, 25-13
• South St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 21-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-20
METRO WEST
• Chaska def. St. Louis Park, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17
MISSISSIPI 8
• North Branch def. Zimmerman, 25-11, 25-14, 25-12
• Princeton def. Becker, 25-12, 25-22, 25-7
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Anoka def. Blaine, 25-16, 25-17, 25-20
• Centennial def. Andover, 25-22, 25-11, 25-11
• Champlin Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-10, 25-7, 25-10
• Elk River def. Spring Lake Park, 25-13, 25-17, 25-9
• Osseo def. Totino-Grace, 25-20, 25-17, 25-15
• Rogers def. Park Center, 25-3, 25-6, 25-15
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Eagan def. Farmington, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15
• Lakeville North def. Shakopee, 25-16, 25-11, 25-9
• Lakeville South def. Eastview, 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-9
• Prior Lake def. Burnsville, 25-5, 25-14, 25-17
ST. PAUL CITY
• Harding def. Washington, 25-23, 25-8, 25-22
TRI-METRO
• Bloomington Kennedy def. Richfield, 25-23, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16
• DeLaSalle def. Brooklyn Center, 25-6, 25-7, 25-8
• Fridley def. Cooper, 25-12, 25-16, 25-17
• Holy Angels def. Visitation, 25-15, 25-16, 25-13
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. New London-Spicer, 21-25, 9-25, 25-23, 25-23, 16-14
• Delano def. Southwest Christian, 25-21, 25-20, 25-27, 25-11
• Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Dassel-Cokato, 25-23, 25-20, 25-13
• Watertown-Mayer def. Rockford, 25-9, 25-16, 25-14
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Breck def. Chesterton Academy, 25-7, 25-18, 25-17
• Northfield def. Red Wing, 25-10, 25-13, 25-11
• Holy Family def. Tri-City United, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15
• LILA def. Fond du Lac Ojibwe, 15-25, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-13
• Maple Grove def. Wayzata, 25-22, 25-15, 20-25, 25-20
• Wabasso def. Lester Prairie, 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West def. Lake Park-Audubon, 23-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-12
• Alden-Conger def. Cleveland, 25-19, 15-25, 24-26, 25-18, 16-14
• Alexandria def. Brainerd, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22
• Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Eden Valley-Watkins, 25-19, 23-25, 25-11, 25-16
• Breck def. Chesterton Academy, 25-7, 25-18, 25-17
• Cedar Mountain def. Springfield, 25-17, 25-22, 25-17
• Chisholm def. Deer River, 25-12, 23-25, 25-21, 25-12
• East Grand Forks def. Warroad, 25-18, 25-10, 25-18
• Goodhue def. Wabasha-Kellogg, 25-10, 27-25, 23-25, 25-22
• Grand Meadow def. Southland, 25-15, 25-8, 25-15
• Greenway def. Mesabi East, 25-20, 25-16, 25-17
• Hawley def. Park Rapids, 25-13, 25-15, 25-20
• Henning def. Menahga, 25-15, 25-9, 26-24
• Hills-Beaver Creek def. Heron Lake-Okabena, 23-25, 14-25, 25-22, 25-13, 15-9
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Nicollet, 25-17, 20-25, 30-28, 25-18
• Kittson Central def. Roseau, 25-10, 25-13, 25-17
• Lakeview def. Ortonville, 25-11, 25-16, 25-20
• Luverne def. St. James Area, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15
• Marshall def. Jackson County Central, 25-9, 25-11, 25-14
• Minnesota Valley Lutheran def. Maple River, 25-20, 13-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-8
• NRHEG def. Blooming Prairie, 25-22, 18-25, 25-15, 25-18
• North Woods def. Northeast Range, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18
• Paynesville def. Holdingford, 25-17, 26-24, 25-22
• Perham def. Pelican Rapids, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
• Pierz def. Little Falls, 25-13, 25-20, 25-23
• Renville County West def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-21, 25-22, 25-12
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Moorhead, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14
• Sebeka def. New York Mills, 27-25, 25-22, 25-18
• Stewartville def. Cannon Falls, 25-18, 21-25, 25-18, 17-25, 15-6
• Swanville def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-22, 25-20, 25-23
• Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 16-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-17
• Two Harbors def. International Falls, 25-9, 25-22, 25-23
• Underwood def. Battle Lake, 25-9, 25-22, 25-14
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-12, 25-18, 25-23
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. United South Central, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Murray County Central, 25-20, 25-14, 23-25, 25-21
• Willmar def. Fergus Falls, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
• Worthington def. New Ulm, 25-17, 25-18, 25-19
