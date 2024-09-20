High Schools

Thursday’s prep sports results

Scores and results from around the metro,

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 20, 2024 at 4:14AM
Lakeville South players warm up before taking on Lakeville North on Sep. 13. The Cougars lost to Eagan on Thursday. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

football

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Eagan 35, Lakeville South 33

• Lakeville North 27, Farmington 20

• Rosemount at Rochester Mayo, ppd.

MINNESOTA

• Park Rapids 21, Roseau 14

soccer • BOYS

METRO EAST

• Mahtomedi 3, St. Thomas Academy 2

• Simley 4, North St. Paul 1

• Tartan 4, Hastings 2

• Two Rivers 8, South St. Paul 0

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Roosevelt 1, Washburn 1, tie

• South 2, Camden 1

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Cambridge-Isanti 3, North Branch 3, tie

• Princeton 2, Big Lake 0

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Armstrong 4, Anoka 2

• Blaine 2, Andover 0

• Centennial 2, Osseo 2, tie

• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 0

• Park Center 0, Rogers 0, tie

• Totino-Grace 3, Elk River 0

SKYLINE

• Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, St. Agnes 2

• St. Croix Prep 4, Concordia Academy 0

• Trinity 4, Maranatha Christian 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 3, Shakopee 1

• Farmington 0, Rosemount 0, tie

• Lakeville South 2, Burnsville 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Mounds View 0

• Forest Lake 2, East Ridge 1

• White Bear Lake 2, Park of C.G. 1

TRI-METRO

• Holy Angels 4, Bloomington Kennedy 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 6, Jordan 1

• Watertown-Mayer 3, Mound Westonka 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Delano 6, St. Francis 1

• St. Paul Humboldt 1, St. Croix Luth. 0

MINNESOTA

• Sartell 4, Alexandria 1

soccer • GIRLS

MINNEAPOLIS CITY

• Washburn 3, Roosevelt 0

MISSISSIPPI 8

• North Branch 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Andover 0, Blaine 0, tie

• Maple Grove 1, Champlin Park 0

• Totino-Grace 1, Elk River 0

• Coon Rapids at Spring Lake Park

• Osseo at Centennial

SKYLINE

• Concordia Acad. 2, St. Croix Prep 2, tie

• St. Agnes 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1

• Trinity 1, Maranatha/West Lutheran 0

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North 1, Eastview 0

SUBURBAN EAST

• White Bear Lake 5, Park of C.G. 1

• Woodbury 7, Irondale 0

TRI-METRO

• Columbia Heights 6, Fridley 0

• Holy Angels 9, Bloomington Kennedy 0

WRIGHT COUNTY

• SW Christian 7, Jordan 0

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hill-Murray 3, Anoka 0

• Northfield 3, Albert Lea 1

swimming • GIRLS

LAKE

• Edina 92, Hopkins 80

METRO WEST

• Waconia 63, St. Louis Park 30

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Spring Lake Park 101, Andover 83

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Apple Valley 91, Burnsville 84

• Eastview 100, Farmington 83

• Lakeville South 101, Rosemount 85

• Shakopee 101.5, Prior Lake 82.5

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park/SPA 105, HM/W/HR/J 69

tennis • girls

INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC

• Blake 5, St. Paul Academy 2

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Maple Grove 7, Blaine 0

ST. PAUL CITY

• Highland Park 5, Como Park/Harding 2

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Mound Westonka 5, Holy Family 2

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Belle Plaine 6, New Ulm 1

volleyball • GIRLS

EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC

• Liberty Classical def. Avail Academy, 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-10

METRO EAST

• North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21

• Simley def. Two Rivers, 15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-12

• Tartan def. South St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16

MISSISSIPPI 8

• Princeton def. Monticello, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18

SKYLINE

• Concordia Acad. def. Maranatha Christian, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 19-17

• Nova Classical def. St. Croix Prep, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16

• St. Croix Lutheran def. New Life Academy, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21

• Prior Lake def. Eagan, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21

• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12

SUBURBAN EAST

• Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 27-25, 25-14

• Roseville def. Irondale, 25-14, 25-7, 25-14

• Stillwater def. Woodbury, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20, 17-15

TRI-METRO

• DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 26-24, 25-10, 25-13

• Columbia Heights def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 14-25, 15-10

• Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14

• Visitation def. Cooper, 25-5, 25-16, 25-11

WRIGHT COUNTY

• Annandale def. Rockford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13

• Delano def. Holy Family, 22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21

• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20

• Litchfield def. Dassel-Cokato, 24-26, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-8

• Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 14-25, 25-11, 27-25

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Hmong Academy def. Mpls. Camden, 25-14, 15-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-12

• Lester Prairie def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15

• New Prague def. Wayzata, 25-19, 25-16, 31-29

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West def. Fosston, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22

• Albany def. Milaca, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19

• BGMR def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-6, 25-15, 25-17

• Blackduck def. Nevis, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18

• Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-7, 25-11, 25-22

• Central Minnesota Christian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

• Chatfield def. Pine Island, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14

• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-20, 27-25, 25-18

• Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15

• Cloquet def. Greenway, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23

• Cromwell def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-14, 25-9

• Crosby-Ironton def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16

• East Grand Forks def. Roseau, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13

• Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22

• GHEC def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22

• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22

• Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15

• Hancock def. Battle Lake, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16

• Hawley def. Frazee, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20

• Hermantown def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18

• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-22, 25-27, 25-12, 25-18

• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Hayfield, 25-7, 25-17, 25-23

• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 28-26, 25-11

• Kittson Central def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-8, 25-20

• Lake Park-Audubon def. Norman County East, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22

• Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19

• Marshall def. Windom, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15

• Medford def. Randolph, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12

• Mesabi East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-8, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14

• Minnewaska def. West Central, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23

• Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Cherry, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-21

• NRHEG def. Bethlehem Academy, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-23

• New York Mills def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11

• Park Christian def. Climax-Fisher, 25-18, 25-11, 31-29

• Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 16-14

• Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21

• Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21

• Renville County West def. Ortonville, 25-11, 25-17, 25-7

• Rochester Century def. Rochester Marshall, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

• Rochester Lourdes def. Dover-Eyota, 25-19, 13-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13

• Rocori def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20

• Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12

• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Fergus Falls, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18

• Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15

• Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12

• Southland def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-3

• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Adrian, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

• Spring Grove def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18

• St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18

• Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17

• Swanville def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21

• Two Harbors def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18

• Waseca def. New Ulm, 20-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-17

• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19

• Yellow Medicine East def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Star Tribune, NSPN.tv offer free football on Friday

card image

Livestream of Star Tribune's Game of the Week: Orono vs. Delano

High Schools

Thursday’s prep sports results

card image
High Schools

A Thursday game, a Duluth matchup and a Twin Cities clash entice football prognosticators

card image