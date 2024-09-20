football
Thursday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro,
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Eagan 35, Lakeville South 33
• Lakeville North 27, Farmington 20
• Rosemount at Rochester Mayo, ppd.
MINNESOTA
• Park Rapids 21, Roseau 14
soccer • BOYS
METRO EAST
• Mahtomedi 3, St. Thomas Academy 2
• Simley 4, North St. Paul 1
• Tartan 4, Hastings 2
• Two Rivers 8, South St. Paul 0
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Roosevelt 1, Washburn 1, tie
• South 2, Camden 1
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Cambridge-Isanti 3, North Branch 3, tie
• Princeton 2, Big Lake 0
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Armstrong 4, Anoka 2
• Blaine 2, Andover 0
• Centennial 2, Osseo 2, tie
• Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park 0
• Park Center 0, Rogers 0, tie
• Totino-Grace 3, Elk River 0
SKYLINE
• Cristo Rey Jesuit 3, St. Agnes 2
• St. Croix Prep 4, Concordia Academy 0
• Trinity 4, Maranatha Christian 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 3, Shakopee 1
• Farmington 0, Rosemount 0, tie
• Lakeville South 2, Burnsville 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• Cretin-Derham Hall 3, Mounds View 0
• Forest Lake 2, East Ridge 1
• White Bear Lake 2, Park of C.G. 1
TRI-METRO
• Holy Angels 4, Bloomington Kennedy 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 6, Jordan 1
• Watertown-Mayer 3, Mound Westonka 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Delano 6, St. Francis 1
• St. Paul Humboldt 1, St. Croix Luth. 0
MINNESOTA
• Sartell 4, Alexandria 1
soccer • GIRLS
MINNEAPOLIS CITY
• Washburn 3, Roosevelt 0
MISSISSIPPI 8
• North Branch 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Andover 0, Blaine 0, tie
• Maple Grove 1, Champlin Park 0
• Totino-Grace 1, Elk River 0
• Coon Rapids at Spring Lake Park
• Osseo at Centennial
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. 2, St. Croix Prep 2, tie
• St. Agnes 2, Cristo Rey Jesuit 1
• Trinity 1, Maranatha/West Lutheran 0
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North 1, Eastview 0
SUBURBAN EAST
• White Bear Lake 5, Park of C.G. 1
• Woodbury 7, Irondale 0
TRI-METRO
• Columbia Heights 6, Fridley 0
• Holy Angels 9, Bloomington Kennedy 0
WRIGHT COUNTY
• SW Christian 7, Jordan 0
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hill-Murray 3, Anoka 0
• Northfield 3, Albert Lea 1
swimming • GIRLS
LAKE
• Edina 92, Hopkins 80
METRO WEST
• Waconia 63, St. Louis Park 30
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Spring Lake Park 101, Andover 83
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Apple Valley 91, Burnsville 84
• Eastview 100, Farmington 83
• Lakeville South 101, Rosemount 85
• Shakopee 101.5, Prior Lake 82.5
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park/SPA 105, HM/W/HR/J 69
tennis • girls
INDEPENDENT METRO ATHLETIC
• Blake 5, St. Paul Academy 2
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Maple Grove 7, Blaine 0
ST. PAUL CITY
• Highland Park 5, Como Park/Harding 2
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Mound Westonka 5, Holy Family 2
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Belle Plaine 6, New Ulm 1
volleyball • GIRLS
EASTERN MINNESOTA ATHLETIC
• Liberty Classical def. Avail Academy, 22-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19, 15-10
METRO EAST
• North St. Paul def. Hill-Murray, 25-23, 25-16, 25-21
• Simley def. Two Rivers, 15-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-12
• Tartan def. South St. Paul, 25-11, 24-26, 25-16, 25-16
MISSISSIPPI 8
• Princeton def. Monticello, 25-23, 22-25, 28-26, 25-18
SKYLINE
• Concordia Acad. def. Maranatha Christian, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 13-25, 19-17
• Nova Classical def. St. Croix Prep, 25-12, 25-23, 25-16
• St. Croix Lutheran def. New Life Academy, 25-22, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Lakeville North def. Eastview, 25-9, 25-17, 25-21
• Prior Lake def. Eagan, 25-15, 27-25, 25-21
• Shakopee def. Apple Valley, 19-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 15-12
SUBURBAN EAST
• Mounds View def. Cretin-Derham Hall, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-22
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Forest Lake, 25-18, 27-25, 25-14
• Roseville def. Irondale, 25-14, 25-7, 25-14
• Stillwater def. Woodbury, 25-18, 16-25, 21-25, 25-20, 17-15
TRI-METRO
• DeLaSalle def. Richfield, 26-24, 25-10, 25-13
• Columbia Heights def. Fridley, 26-24, 25-23, 18-25, 14-25, 15-10
• Holy Angels def. Bloomington Kennedy, 25-8, 25-8, 25-14
• Visitation def. Cooper, 25-5, 25-16, 25-11
WRIGHT COUNTY
• Annandale def. Rockford, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13
• Delano def. Holy Family, 22-25, 25-13, 25-15, 25-21
• Glencoe-Silver Lake def. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted, 25-17, 25-16, 25-20
• Litchfield def. Dassel-Cokato, 24-26, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-8
• Watertown-Mayer def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 14-25, 25-11, 27-25
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Hmong Academy def. Mpls. Camden, 25-14, 15-25, 24-26, 25-13, 15-12
• Lester Prairie def. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop, 25-16, 25-23, 23-25, 25-15
• New Prague def. Wayzata, 25-19, 25-16, 31-29
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West def. Fosston, 25-23, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22
• Albany def. Milaca, 25-11, 25-15, 25-19
• BGMR def. Warren-Alvarado-Oslo, 25-6, 25-15, 25-17
• Blackduck def. Nevis, 25-23, 25-20, 25-18
• Canby def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-7, 25-11, 25-22
• Central Minnesota Christian def. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
• Chatfield def. Pine Island, 25-15, 25-17, 25-14
• Clearbrook-Gonvick def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-20, 27-25, 25-18
• Cleveland def. Martin County West, 25-8, 25-13, 25-15
• Cloquet def. Greenway, 21-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23
• Cromwell def. McGregor, 25-15, 25-14, 25-9
• Crosby-Ironton def. Hill City, 25-11, 25-23, 25-16
• East Grand Forks def. Roseau, 25-10, 25-18, 25-14
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Win-E-Mac, 25-22, 25-17, 25-13
• Foley def. Pierz, 25-20, 24-26, 25-21, 25-22
• GHEC def. Nicollet, 25-17, 25-16, 25-22
• Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke def. Warroad, 25-10, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22
• Grand Meadow def. Houston, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15
• Hancock def. Battle Lake, 25-20, 25-23, 25-16
• Hawley def. Frazee, 25-12, 25-22, 25-20
• Hermantown def. Duluth Denfeld, 25-12, 25-11, 25-18
• Heron Lake-Okabena def. Mountain Lake Area, 25-22, 25-27, 25-12, 25-18
• Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton def. Hayfield, 25-7, 25-17, 25-23
• Kenyon-Wanamingo def. Blooming Prairie, 25-18, 28-26, 25-11
• Kittson Central def. Red Lake Falls, 25-9, 25-8, 25-20
• Lake Park-Audubon def. Norman County East, 25-9, 25-19, 25-22
• Maple Lake def. Holdingford, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19
• Marshall def. Windom, 25-20, 25-16, 25-15
• Medford def. Randolph, 26-24, 20-25, 25-20, 25-12
• Mesabi East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-8, 22-25, 25-12, 25-14
• Minnewaska def. West Central, 25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23
• Mountain Iron-Buhl def. Cherry, 23-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-21
• NRHEG def. Bethlehem Academy, 22-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-23
• New York Mills def. Verndale, 25-16, 25-13, 25-11
• Park Christian def. Climax-Fisher, 25-18, 25-11, 31-29
• Paynesville def. Royalton, 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 26-24, 16-14
• Pequot Lakes def. St. Cloud Cathedral, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
• Pine River-Backus def. Cass Lake-Bena, 25-7, 25-14, 25-21
• Renville County West def. Ortonville, 25-11, 25-17, 25-7
• Rochester Century def. Rochester Marshall, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18
• Rochester Lourdes def. Dover-Eyota, 25-19, 13-25, 25-23, 15-25, 15-13
• Rocori def. St. Cloud Tech, 25-17, 25-22, 25-20
• Sauk Centre def. BOLD, 25-11, 25-15, 25-12
• Sauk Rapids-Rice def. Fergus Falls, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-18
• Sebeka def. Pillager, 25-22, 25-13, 25-15
• Sioux Falls Christian (S.D.) def. Jackson County Central, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
• Southland def. Schaeffer Academy, 25-17, 25-13, 25-3
• Southwest Minnesota Christian def. Adrian, 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
• Spring Grove def. Le Roy-Ostrander, 25-17, 25-16, 25-18
• St. Clair def. Minnesota Valley Lutheran, 26-24, 25-16, 25-18
• Stewartville def. Fillmore Central, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17
• Swanville def. Osakis, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21
• Two Harbors def. Carlton-Wrenshall, 25-19, 25-23, 25-18
• Waseca def. New Ulm, 20-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-17
• Westbrook-Walnut Grove def. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton, 25-23, 25-22, 25-19
• Yellow Medicine East def. Dawson-Boyd, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18, 25-11
Livestream of Star Tribune's Game of the Week: Orono vs. Delano