High Schools

Thursday’s prep sports results

Scores and results from around the metro.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 30, 2024 at 4:23AM
Stillwater football players warm up to face off against Lakeville North on Thursday. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

football

METRO

North

• Blaine 30, St. Michael-Albertville 10

• Maple Grove 55, Osseo 7

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Albany 14, New London-Spicer 7

• Alexandria 24, Chaska 6

• Becker 51, Hill-Murray 0

• Chisago Lakes 28, Foley 8

• East Ridge 28, Park of C.G. 14

• Eden Prairie 40, Buffalo 6

• Edina 35, Eagan 14

• Elk River 44, Chanhassen 22

• Faribault 28, St. Anthony 21

• Farmington 28, Mounds View 26

• Hutchinson 34, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6

• Kimball 48, Howard Lake-W-W 6

• Lakeville North 27, Stillwater 7

• Marshall 26, Jordan 8

• Mound Westonka 51, SPA/MA/B 13

• Owatonna 50, Hastings 7

• Pequot Lakes 28, North Branch 20

• Rogers 20, Sartell 0

• St. Cloud Tech 38, Cambridge-Isanti 6

• Waconia 34, Rochester Century 0

• Wayzata 17, Lakeville South 14

MINNESOTA

• Ada-Borup-West 14, New York Mills 0

• Atwater-C-GC 30, Maple Lake 6

• Barnum 9, Moose Lake/Willow River 6

• Bertha-Hewitt 34, Laporte 18

• Browerville/EV 41, Menahga 0

• Dawson-Boyd 48, Tracy-M-B 14

• Duluth East 24, Esko 14

• Goodridge-G-G 30, Otter Tail Central 8

• Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Lanesboro 0

• Hinckley-Finlayson 18, East Central 0

• HL-O/Fulda 7, GHEC 6

• Holdingford 42, Sauk Centre 8

• Kittson Central 41, BGMR 8

• Luverne 25, Worthington 6

• Mahnomen-Waubun 41, Benson 6

• Minn. Valley Luth. 28, Sibley East 0

• Minneota 54, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 21

• Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Cook County 6

• Murray Co. Cent. 31, Lac qui Parle Valley 13

• Park Christian 28, Ortonville 0

• Pillager 18, Osakis 16

• Red Lake Co. Central 40, Walker-H-A 0

• Renville Co. West 40, Red Rock Central 6

• Rogers 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

• Roseau 22, Thief River Falls 12

• Rush City 46, Braham 18

• Sleepy Eye 28, Yellow Medicine East 0

• Springfield 34, Adrian 6

• Stephen-Argyle 36, Northern 0

• Wabasso 18, MACCRAY 8

• Waterville-E-M 26, Gibbon-F-W 8

• Westbrook-WG 42, Buffalo Lake-H-S 14

• Win-E-Mac 28, Brandon-Evansville 6

soccer • BOYS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Marg. 3, Cloquet/E/C 2

• Big Lake 9, East Central Prairie 1

• Bloom. Kennedy 2, Mpls. Southwest 0

• Buffalo 5, Moorhead 1

• Duluth East 2, Mounds View 0

• Holy Angels 2, St. Thomas Academy 0

• Lakeville South 3, Duluth Denfeld 1

• Legacy Christian 1, North Branch 0

• Minnetonka 2, Park of C.G. 0

• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 1

• Rochester Century 4, New Prague 1

• Rosemount 5, Bloomington Jefferson 0

• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker 0

• St. Paul Central 5, St. Cloud Tech 0

• Trinity 2, Chesterton Academy 1

• Willmar 3, Zimmerman 2

MINNESOTA

• Brainerd 8, Detroit Lakes 1

• Cannon Falls 4, Schaeffer Academy 2

• Grand Rapids 4, Mesabi East 1

• Rochester Mayo 9, Faribault 0

• St. Charles/L-A 10, Plainview-E-M 0

• Tri-City United 1, Worthington 1, tie

soccer • GIRLS

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Benilde-St. Marg. 4, Mounds View 0

• Hastings 3, Park of C.G. 1

• Orono 4, Mpls. South 0

• Two Harbors 2, Princeton 1

• Water.-Mayer 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0

• Zimmerman 1, Delano 0

MINNESOTA

• Cloquet/Carlton 4, Alexandria 0

• Hermantown 2, Proctor 0

SWIMMING • GIRLS

LAKE

• Minnetonka 105, St. Michael-Alb. 79

SOUTH SUBURBAN

• Farmington 101, Burnsville 62

• Lakeville South 94, Eagan 81

tennis • girls

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Elk River 7, Armstrong 0

volleyball • GIRLS

MCAA

• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13

NORTHWEST SUBURBAN

• Champlin Park def. Elk River, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Centennial def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

• Chaska def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17

• Chesterton Academy def. International School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14

• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Holy Angels, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10

• Delano def. Chanhassen, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21

• Eagan def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

• Eastview def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18

• Hopkins def. Tartan, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23

• Lakeville North def. Minnetonka, 26-24, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21

• Legacy Christian def. Annandale, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10

• Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13

• Mounds View def. North St. Paul, 25-20, 25-10, 25-22

• Mpls. Roosevelt def. Richfield, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20

• New Life Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17

• New Prague def. Shakopee, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 15-4

• Orono def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21

• Park of Cottage Grove def. Rosemount, 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20

• Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12

• Roseville def. Concordia Academy, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23

• Simley def. Minneapolis South, 25-9, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24

• St. Louis Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12

• St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 18-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14

• St. Paul Humboldt def. LILA, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12

• Trinity def. St. Paul Washington, 25-23, 19-25, 25-11, 26-28, 15-12

• Wayzata def. East Ridge, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 15-11

MINNESOTA

• BOLD def. Morris/C-A, 26-24, 25-10, 25-27, 25-23

• Barnesville def. Henning, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12, 25-16

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Battle Lake, 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 15-6

• Blackduck def. Win-E-Mac, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18

• Breckenridge def. Wheaton/H-N, 25-12, 25-9, 27-25

• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21

• Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18

• Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-5, 25-19, 25-6

• Fosston def. Red Lake County Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-8

• Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17

• Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson, 19-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-6

• Lyle-Pacelli def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21

• Medford def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13

• Melrose def. Benson, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24

• Northern Freeze def. Warroad, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19

• Pillager def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

• Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16

• Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14

• Staples-Motley def. Foley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19

• Stewartville def. Austin, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14

• SW Minn. Christian def. Windom, 26-24, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14

• Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14

• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Perham, 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22

• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Greenway, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22

• Willmar def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8

RANKINGS

cross country • BOYS

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

CLASS 3A

• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Mounds View; 5. Bloomington Jefferson; 6. Stillwater; 7. Rosemount; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Buffalo.

• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Will Weber, Wayzata; 3. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 4. Jace Haerter, Edina; 5. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 6. EJ Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 7. Casey Poppler, Mounds View; 8. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 9. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 10. Vaughn Larson, White Bear Lake.

CLASS 2A

• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Mankato East; 3. Perham; 4. Orono; 5. Winona; 6. Becker; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Northfield; 10. Big Lake.

• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 7. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 8. Owen Chapman, Orono; 9. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 10. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins.

CLASS 1A

• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Sauk Centre; 5. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 6. Luverne; 7. South Ridge; 8. Mountain Lake Area; 9. Hawley; 10. Park Rapids Area.

• Individual: 1. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 2. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 3. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 6. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 7. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 8. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 9. Jacob Pfotenhauer, Heritage Christian; 10. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science.

CROSS COUNTRY • girls

BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION

CLASS 3A

• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Mounds View; 5. Duluth East; 6. Farmington; 7. Eagan; 8. Centennial; 9. Brainerd; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.

• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 5. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 6. Jazleen Malerek-Osorio, Wayzata; 7. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Miley Clark, Wayzata; 10. Kiley Nelson, Centennial.

CLASS 2A

• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Willmar; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Orono; 8. Marshall; 9. Blake; 10. Chisago Lakes.

• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 5. Citori Halbi, Alexandria; 6. Keira Freidrich, St. Peter; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Mya Warner, Delano; 10. Nora Hanson, Winona.

CLASS 1A

• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Hawley; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Northwest Nighthawks; 7. United North Central; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Carlton/Wrenshall; 10. Nova Classical.

• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 3. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 4. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 5. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 6. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 7. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Olivia Yotter, Lake City; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Megan Snider, Mounds Park Academy.

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from High Schools

See More
High Schools

Lakeville North keeps Stillwater under control, wins high school football opener

card image

The game was touted as a matchup of quarterbacks Riley Grossman of Lakeville North and Nick Kinsey of Stillwater, but the Ponies languished on offense.

High Schools

Thursday’s prep sports results

card image
High Schools

Moments that mattered: High points from Thursday high school football include Elk River’s win and Daniel Jackson’s near-record field goal

card image