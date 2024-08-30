football
Thursday’s prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
METRO
North
• Blaine 30, St. Michael-Albertville 10
• Maple Grove 55, Osseo 7
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Albany 14, New London-Spicer 7
• Alexandria 24, Chaska 6
• Becker 51, Hill-Murray 0
• Chisago Lakes 28, Foley 8
• East Ridge 28, Park of C.G. 14
• Eden Prairie 40, Buffalo 6
• Edina 35, Eagan 14
• Elk River 44, Chanhassen 22
• Faribault 28, St. Anthony 21
• Farmington 28, Mounds View 26
• Hutchinson 34, Glencoe-Silver Lake 6
• Kimball 48, Howard Lake-W-W 6
• Lakeville North 27, Stillwater 7
• Marshall 26, Jordan 8
• Mound Westonka 51, SPA/MA/B 13
• Owatonna 50, Hastings 7
• Pequot Lakes 28, North Branch 20
• Rogers 20, Sartell 0
• St. Cloud Tech 38, Cambridge-Isanti 6
• Waconia 34, Rochester Century 0
• Wayzata 17, Lakeville South 14
MINNESOTA
• Ada-Borup-West 14, New York Mills 0
• Atwater-C-GC 30, Maple Lake 6
• Barnum 9, Moose Lake/Willow River 6
• Bertha-Hewitt 34, Laporte 18
• Browerville/EV 41, Menahga 0
• Dawson-Boyd 48, Tracy-M-B 14
• Duluth East 24, Esko 14
• Goodridge-G-G 30, Otter Tail Central 8
• Hills-Beaver Creek 52, Lanesboro 0
• Hinckley-Finlayson 18, East Central 0
• HL-O/Fulda 7, GHEC 6
• Holdingford 42, Sauk Centre 8
• Kittson Central 41, BGMR 8
• Luverne 25, Worthington 6
• Mahnomen-Waubun 41, Benson 6
• Minn. Valley Luth. 28, Sibley East 0
• Minneota 54, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 21
• Mountain Iron-Buhl 42, Cook County 6
• Murray Co. Cent. 31, Lac qui Parle Valley 13
• Park Christian 28, Ortonville 0
• Pillager 18, Osakis 16
• Red Lake Co. Central 40, Walker-H-A 0
• Renville Co. West 40, Red Rock Central 6
• Rogers 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
• Roseau 22, Thief River Falls 12
• Rush City 46, Braham 18
• Sleepy Eye 28, Yellow Medicine East 0
• Springfield 34, Adrian 6
• Stephen-Argyle 36, Northern 0
• Wabasso 18, MACCRAY 8
• Waterville-E-M 26, Gibbon-F-W 8
• Westbrook-WG 42, Buffalo Lake-H-S 14
• Win-E-Mac 28, Brandon-Evansville 6
soccer • BOYS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Marg. 3, Cloquet/E/C 2
• Big Lake 9, East Central Prairie 1
• Bloom. Kennedy 2, Mpls. Southwest 0
• Buffalo 5, Moorhead 1
• Duluth East 2, Mounds View 0
• Holy Angels 2, St. Thomas Academy 0
• Lakeville South 3, Duluth Denfeld 1
• Legacy Christian 1, North Branch 0
• Minnetonka 2, Park of C.G. 0
• Mpls. Washburn 2, Wayzata 1
• Rochester Century 4, New Prague 1
• Rosemount 5, Bloomington Jefferson 0
• Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Becker 0
• St. Paul Central 5, St. Cloud Tech 0
• Trinity 2, Chesterton Academy 1
• Willmar 3, Zimmerman 2
MINNESOTA
• Brainerd 8, Detroit Lakes 1
• Cannon Falls 4, Schaeffer Academy 2
• Grand Rapids 4, Mesabi East 1
• Rochester Mayo 9, Faribault 0
• St. Charles/L-A 10, Plainview-E-M 0
• Tri-City United 1, Worthington 1, tie
soccer • GIRLS
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Benilde-St. Marg. 4, Mounds View 0
• Hastings 3, Park of C.G. 1
• Orono 4, Mpls. South 0
• Two Harbors 2, Princeton 1
• Water.-Mayer 1, St. Cloud Cathedral 0
• Zimmerman 1, Delano 0
MINNESOTA
• Cloquet/Carlton 4, Alexandria 0
• Hermantown 2, Proctor 0
SWIMMING • GIRLS
LAKE
• Minnetonka 105, St. Michael-Alb. 79
SOUTH SUBURBAN
• Farmington 101, Burnsville 62
• Lakeville South 94, Eagan 81
tennis • girls
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Elk River 7, Armstrong 0
volleyball • GIRLS
MCAA
• PACT def. Heritage Christian, 25-21, 17-25, 25-15, 25-13
NORTHWEST SUBURBAN
• Champlin Park def. Elk River, 25-19, 25-20, 25-11
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Centennial def. Duluth East, 18-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22
• Chaska def. Mayer Lutheran, 25-20, 25-23, 25-17
• Chesterton Academy def. International School, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14
• Cretin-Derham Hall def. Holy Angels, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 13-25, 15-10
• Delano def. Chanhassen, 18-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-21
• Eagan def. Bloomington Jefferson, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
• Eastview def. Woodbury, 25-19, 25-14, 25-18
• Hopkins def. Tartan, 25-16, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23
• Lakeville North def. Minnetonka, 26-24, 27-25, 23-25, 25-21
• Legacy Christian def. Annandale, 25-22, 25-15, 22-25, 23-25, 15-10
• Mankato West def. Red Wing, 25-20, 25-23, 25-13
• Mounds View def. North St. Paul, 25-20, 25-10, 25-22
• Mpls. Roosevelt def. Richfield, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23, 25-20
• New Life Academy def. Mounds Park Academy, 25-20, 25-10, 25-17
• New Prague def. Shakopee, 25-17, 25-14, 23-25, 20-25, 15-4
• Orono def. Zimmerman, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21
• Park of Cottage Grove def. Rosemount, 25-20, 26-24, 14-25, 25-20
• Paynesville def. Dassel-Cokato, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17, 24-26, 15-12
• Roseville def. Concordia Academy, 25-15, 26-28, 25-18, 25-23
• Simley def. Minneapolis South, 25-9, 25-14, 23-25, 26-24
• St. Louis Park def. Coon Rapids, 25-14, 25-8, 25-12
• St. Michael-Albertville def. Moorhead, 18-25, 26-24, 16-25, 25-23, 16-14
• St. Paul Humboldt def. LILA, 19-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-12
• Trinity def. St. Paul Washington, 25-23, 19-25, 25-11, 26-28, 15-12
• Wayzata def. East Ridge, 17-25, 25-23, 25-23, 12-25, 15-11
MINNESOTA
• BOLD def. Morris/C-A, 26-24, 25-10, 25-27, 25-23
• Barnesville def. Henning, 25-12, 12-25, 25-12, 25-16
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Battle Lake, 16-25, 26-24, 24-26, 25-23, 15-6
• Blackduck def. Win-E-Mac, 25-8, 25-19, 25-18
• Breckenridge def. Wheaton/H-N, 25-12, 25-9, 27-25
• Fertile-Beltrami def. Red Lake Falls, 25-21, 26-24, 25-21
• Fillmore Central def. La Crescent, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18
• Floodwood def. McGregor, 25-5, 25-19, 25-6
• Fosston def. Red Lake County Central, 25-16, 25-22, 25-8
• Grand Meadow def. Kingsland, 25-11, 25-12, 25-17
• Lewiston-Altura def. Rushford-Peterson, 19-25, 27-25, 25-22, 20-25, 15-6
• Lyle-Pacelli def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-8, 22-25, 25-12, 25-21
• Medford def. Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 24-26, 25-20, 23-25, 25-21, 15-13
• Melrose def. Benson, 25-12, 25-20, 26-24
• Northern Freeze def. Warroad, 25-27, 25-15, 25-22, 25-19
• Pillager def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21
• Sauk Centre def. West Central, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16
• Spring Grove def. Houston, 25-18, 25-14, 25-14
• Staples-Motley def. Foley, 25-13, 25-19, 25-19
• Stewartville def. Austin, 25-12, 25-13, 25-14
• SW Minn. Christian def. Windom, 26-24, 26-24, 17-25, 20-25, 16-14
• Thief River Falls def. Roseau, 25-16, 20-25, 25-17, 21-25, 16-14
• Wadena-Deer Creek def. Perham, 25-12, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22
• Walker-Hackensack-Akeley def. Greenway, 25-16, 25-17, 19-25, 25-22
• Willmar def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-8, 25-10, 25-8
RANKINGS
cross country • BOYS
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 3A
• Team: 1. Edina; 2. Wayzata; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Mounds View; 5. Bloomington Jefferson; 6. Stillwater; 7. Rosemount; 8. Eden Prairie; 9. White Bear Lake; 10. Buffalo.
• Individual: 1. Robert Mechura, Roseville; 2. Will Weber, Wayzata; 3. Sean Fries, Minnetonka; 4. Jace Haerter, Edina; 5. Owen Stuewe, Shakopee; 6. EJ Donaldson, Eden Prairie; 7. Casey Poppler, Mounds View; 8. Dylan Riniker, Stillwater; 9. Tyler Flippen, Andover; 10. Vaughn Larson, White Bear Lake.
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Marshall; 2. Mankato East; 3. Perham; 4. Orono; 5. Winona; 6. Becker; 7. Belle Plaine; 8. Fergus Falls; 9. Northfield; 10. Big Lake.
• Individual: 1. Bjorn Anderson, Perham; 2. Sal Wirth, Annandale; 3. Jack Leuer, Big Lake; 4. Sully Anez, Willmar; 5. David Obst, Kasson-Mantorville; 6. Fanuel Wolday, Worthington; 7. Ephraim Staley, Mankato West; 8. Owen Chapman, Orono; 9. Josh Leibfried, Marshall; 10. Henry Lemke, Eden Valley-Watkins.
CLASS 1A
• Team: 1. Redwood Valley; 2. Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Sauk Centre; 5. Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson/Houston; 6. Luverne; 7. South Ridge; 8. Mountain Lake Area; 9. Hawley; 10. Park Rapids Area.
• Individual: 1. Eddie Snider, Mounds Park Academy; 2. Will Ahrens, Redwood Valley; 3. Mark Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 4. Lev Dougherty, Heritage Christian; 5. Eric Semling, Winona Cotter; 6. Kilen Cilek, Redwood Valley; 7. Owen Janiszeski, Luverne; 8. Owen Winter, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton; 9. Jacob Pfotenhauer, Heritage Christian; 10. Liam Caldwell, Math & Science.
CROSS COUNTRY • girls
BY THE COACHES ASSOCIATION
CLASS 3A
• Team: 1. Wayzata; 2. Prior Lake; 3. Minnetonka; 4. Mounds View; 5. Duluth East; 6. Farmington; 7. Eagan; 8. Centennial; 9. Brainerd; 10. St. Michael-Albertville.
• Individual: 1. Norah Hushagen, Forest Lake; 2. Evie Malec, Minnetonka; 3. Sydney Drevlow, Hopkins; 4. Linnea Ousdigian, Mounds View; 5. Carly Lamotte, Burnsville; 6. Jazleen Malerek-Osorio, Wayzata; 7. Anna VanAcker, Forest Lake; 8. Avery Marasco-Johnson, Minnetonka; 9. Miley Clark, Wayzata; 10. Kiley Nelson, Centennial.
CLASS 2A
• Team: 1. Alexandria; 2. Perham; 3. Northfield; 4. St. Paul Highland Park; 5. Willmar; 6. Belle Plaine; 7. Orono; 8. Marshall; 9. Blake; 10. Chisago Lakes.
• Individual: 1. Isabel Mahoney, Monticello; 2. Macy Hanson, Fairmont; 3. Annika Hall, Chisago Lakes; 4. Lauren Eilers, Willmar; 5. Citori Halbi, Alexandria; 6. Keira Freidrich, St. Peter; 7. Kaia Osmundson, Chisago Lakes; 8. Grace Lewis-Mosher, St. Paul Highland Park; 9. Mya Warner, Delano; 10. Nora Hanson, Winona.
CLASS 1A
• Team: 1. St. Cloud Cathedral; 2. Redwood Valley; 3. Winona Cotter; 4. Hawley; 5. Staples-Motley; 6. Northwest Nighthawks; 7. United North Central; 8. Rochester Lourdes; 9. Carlton/Wrenshall; 10. Nova Classical.
• Individual: 1. Audrey Brownell, Staples-Motley; 2. Isabel Pass, Nova Classical; 3. Anjalie Aho, United North Central; 4. Sonja Semling, Winona Cotter; 5. Kendra Swanson, Northwest Nighthawks; 6. Louise Ruzanic, St. John’s Prep; 7. Valerie Quast, Mankato Loyola/Cleveland; 8. Olivia Yotter, Lake City; 9. Olivia Pascuzzi, Chisholm; 10. Megan Snider, Mounds Park Academy.
The game was touted as a matchup of quarterbacks Riley Grossman of Lakeville North and Nick Kinsey of Stillwater, but the Ponies languished on offense.