GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
In his first game as a cleanup hitter, he doubled on the first pitch he saw, then added a homer and a single.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Consecutive games with an extra-base hit for Buxton. Brian Dozier holds the Twins' record at 11.
21 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Twins 1B Miguel Sano, two short of Jake Cave's team record.
5 Consecutive home openers won by the Twins.
9,675 Attendance in the "sellout" crowd at Target Field.
Megan Ryan
Chauvin Trial Day 22 of Derek Chauvin trial: Medical examiner who did autopsy did not include a lack of oxygen
Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101
The Charlotte Hornets hadn't lost a game all season when leading entering the fourth quarter.
Sports
Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout
New Mets owner, same old dysfunction.
Sports
Indians complete sweep by beating Miggy-less Tigers 5-2
Logan Allen recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with Cleveland and the Indians completed a three-game sweep Sunday with a 5-2 win over the Detroit Tigers, who could be without slugger Miguel Cabrera for a while.
Sports
Brubaker pitches, hits Pirates to 7-1 win over slumping Cubs
JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday.
Sports
Angels at Blue Jays rained out in Florida, makeup in Anaheim
The game between the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto scheduled for Sunday at the Blue Jays' temporary home in Florida was postponed because of rain.