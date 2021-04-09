GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Byron Buxton, Twins

In his first game as a cleanup hitter, he doubled on the first pitch he saw, then added a homer and a single.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Consecutive games with an extra-base hit for Buxton. Brian Dozier holds the Twins' record at 11.

21 Consecutive games with a strikeout by Twins 1B Miguel Sano, two short of Jake Cave's team record.

5 Consecutive home openers won by the Twins.

9,675 Attendance in the "sellout" crowd at Target Field.

Megan Ryan