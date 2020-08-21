GAME 26 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Jose Berrios, Twins

Berrios entered the game 1-3 with a 5.92 ERA but found his All-Star form, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball.

BY THE NUMBERS

9: Strikeouts in six innings for Berrios, a season high.

9: Home runs for Twins DH Nelson Cruz, fourth best in MLB.

2: Hits in his major league debut for Twins C Ryan Jeffers, 22. He was also hit by a pitch.

ON DECK

The Twins open a three-game series in Kansas City on Friday night with Jake Odorizzi on the bump.