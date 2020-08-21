GAME 26 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Berrios, Twins
Berrios entered the game 1-3 with a 5.92 ERA but found his All-Star form, pitching six scoreless innings of one-hit ball.
BY THE NUMBERS
9: Strikeouts in six innings for Berrios, a season high.
9: Home runs for Twins DH Nelson Cruz, fourth best in MLB.
2: Hits in his major league debut for Twins C Ryan Jeffers, 22. He was also hit by a pitch.
ON DECK
The Twins open a three-game series in Kansas City on Friday night with Jake Odorizzi on the bump.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Reusse: Twins' new kid Jeffers catches on pretty quick
Ryan Jeffers, called-up on Thursday, made an immediate impression for the Twins. That's not new for the 23-year-old, who has been on a fast track to the majors.
Vikings
Washington coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer
Washington Football coach Ron Rivera has a form of skin cancer, which the team called "very treatable and curable" because it was discovered at an…
Loons
Will Loons' home-field edge hold up with no fans?
The Loons resume their regular season Friday at Allianz Field, but the pandemic means it will be devoid of the crowd energy woven into soccer's culture.
Twins
Series preview: Twins at Kansas City
The teams meet for the third consecutive weekend. The Royals swept a three-game series Aug. 7-9 and lost three of four last weekend at Target Field.
Twins
Thursday's Twins-Milwaukee game recap
A look back at Thursday night's game.