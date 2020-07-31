GAME 6 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Shane Bieber, Cleveland
The righthander shut out the Twins for eight innings on three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Consecutive pitches thrown by Jose Berrios in the third inning that were called balls.
27 Strikeouts for Beiber in this first two starts, tying the major league record.
1.53 ERA for Cleveland starters this season.
ON DECK
Righthander Randy Dobnak was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three outings (two starts) against Cleveland last season. He’ll be countered by righthander Mike Clevinger, Cleveland’s starter, on Friday night.
Golf
LPGA returns with Kang posting 66 at Inverness for the lead
Danielle Kang went more than six months without competing and looked as though she had never been away, playing bogey-free at Inverness Club for a 6-under 66 and a one-shot lead in the LPGA Drive On Championship.
Twins
Twins examine virus protocols after 2 Cardinals test positive
St. Louis left Minneapolis late Wednesday after a two-game series at Target Field. Cleveland is set to play the Twins tonight, using the same clubhouse the Cardinals used when they were here.
Wolves
Booker scores 27 points, Suns beat Wizards 125-112 in return
Devin Booker scored 27 points, Deandre Ayton added 24 points and 12 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns beat the Washington Wizards 125-112 on Friday in their first game of the restart.
Vikings
Antonio Brown suspended 8 games by NFL
The NFL suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.
Twins
6 teams idle: Manfred, union talk as MLB grapples with virus
With six teams idled Friday by the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to union leader Tony Clark about the importance of players following the sport's coronavirus protocols.