GAME 6 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

Shane Bieber, Cleveland

The righthander shut out the Twins for eight innings on three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Consecutive pitches thrown by Jose Berrios in the third inning that were called balls.

27 Strikeouts for Beiber in this first two starts, tying the major league record.

1.53 ERA for Cleveland starters this season.

ON DECK

Righthander Randy Dobnak was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in three outings (two starts) against Cleveland last season. He’ll be countered by righthander Mike Clevinger, Cleveland’s starter, on Friday night.