TRANSACTIONS

FOOTBALL

NFL

Arizona: Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year qualifying offer.

N.Y. Jets: Re-signed T Leo Koloamatangi, K Sam Ficken and LB's B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu.

COLLEGE

St. Joseph's: Announced men's basketball G Jack Forrest has transferred from Columbia. Signed F Jadrian Tracy.

ON THE AIR TODAY

FOOTBALL

•NFL draft: Rounds 2 and 3, 6 pm (Ch. 5, ESPN, NFLN)

GOLF

•PGA: 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, 11 am (GOLF)

•PGA: 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, 2 pm (GOLF)

•LPGA: 2018 L.A. Open, final round, 6 pm (GOLF)

GYMNASTICS

•1996 Atlanta Olympics: Women's team final, 7 pm (NBCSN)

•2004 Athens Olympics: Women's all-around final, 9 pm (NBCSN)

•2008 Beijing Olympics: Women's all-around final, 11 pm (NBCSN)

HOCKEY

•2003 NHL playoffs: Wild at Vancouver from May 8, 2003, 7 pm (FSN)