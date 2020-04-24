TRANSACTIONS
FOOTBALL
NFL
Arizona: Signed K Zane Gonzalez to a one-year qualifying offer.
N.Y. Jets: Re-signed T Leo Koloamatangi, K Sam Ficken and LB's B.J. Bello and Frankie Luvu.
COLLEGE
St. Joseph's: Announced men's basketball G Jack Forrest has transferred from Columbia. Signed F Jadrian Tracy.
ON THE AIR TODAY
FOOTBALL
•NFL draft: Rounds 2 and 3, 6 pm (Ch. 5, ESPN, NFLN)
GOLF
•PGA: 2015 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, 11 am (GOLF)
•PGA: 2018 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, final round, 2 pm (GOLF)
•LPGA: 2018 L.A. Open, final round, 6 pm (GOLF)
GYMNASTICS
•1996 Atlanta Olympics: Women's team final, 7 pm (NBCSN)
•2004 Athens Olympics: Women's all-around final, 9 pm (NBCSN)
•2008 Beijing Olympics: Women's all-around final, 11 pm (NBCSN)
HOCKEY
•2003 NHL playoffs: Wild at Vancouver from May 8, 2003, 7 pm (FSN)