Tyler Bishop scored a shorthanded goal 6 minutes, 16 seconds into overtime to help the second-seeded White Bear Lake survive in a Class 2A, Section 4 quarterfinal game 4-3 over Woodbury at TCO Sports Garden.

Bishop redirected a pass from Ethan Moerke on a 2-on-1 rush past Kamdon Carlson. Carlson finished the game with 38 saves, including 17 in the third period.

The Bears rallied from three one-goal deficits to get the game to overtime. Max Hamstad scored his second goal of the game with 2:17 left in regulation to tie it at 3-all. He also scored midway through the first period to tie the score 1-1.

The Royals scored all three of their goals within the first four minutes of the start of each period. Joey Meuer had two goals, including one 1:39 into the third period. Nicholas Bradley got the Royals on the board 1:22 into the game.

Despite getting outshot 41-18 in the first three periods, the Royals got the first four shots of overtime. Jackson Kohnen finished with 19 saves for the Bears.

Mounds View 3, Roseville 2: The third-seeded Mustangs survived a late rally from the visiting sixth-seeded Raiders in a Class 2A, Section 4 quarterfinal. Luke Morrisette scored two goals for the Mustangs and James Harrington had one. Egan Hiber and Joey O'Neill scored in the final four minutes of the game to get the Raiders within a goal. Aidan Petrich made 27 saves for the Mustangs and Chet Carlson had 23 for the Raiders.

Stillwater 3, East Ridge 0: Nolan LaCosse stopped 19 shots to shut out the visiting fifth-seeded Raptors in a Class 2A, Section 4 quarterfinal. Evan Murr, Carter Bies and Aditya Mehta scored for the fourth-seeded Ponies. Croix Kochendorfer made 42 saves for the Raptors.

Lakeville South 14, Rochester John Marshall 0: Jacob Gunderson scored three goals and added an assist to lead the top-seeded Cougars past the visiting eighth-seeded Rockets in a Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinal. Ben Portner scored two goals and had three assists, and Ashton Dahms had two goals and one assist for the Cougars.

Owatonna 7, Farmington 1: Casey Johnson scored two goals and had an assist to lead the third-seeded Huskies past the visiting sixth-seeded Tigers in a Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinal. Zach Kubicek had two goals, and Tanner Stendel had a goal and an assist for the Huskies. Because of COVID-19 protocols with the varsity team, the Tigers played with their junior varsity team. Luke Rice scored for the Tigers. Mitch Getting made 26 saves in two periods for the Tigers.

Lakeville North 5, Rochester Century 0: Luke Jech scored three goals to lead second-seeded Lakeville North past visiting seventh-seeded Rochester Century in a Class 2A, Section 1 quarterfinal. Griffin Pehrson and Ben Monson scored one goal each and Skylar Vetter had 10 saves for Lakeville North. Conor Cozik made 33 saves for Century.

Elk River/Zimmerman 7, Forest Lake 5: The fifth-seeded Elks scored four goals in the third period to pull away from the host third-seeded Rangers in the third period of a quarterfinal game in Class 2A, Section 7. Joe Greniuk scored three goals, and Blaise Schutt two goals and Reily Eason made 16 saves for the Elks. Gavin Middendorf scored three goals, Hunter Johnson had four assists, and Casey Sauver had 26 saves for the Rangers.

Girls' hockey

Apple Valley 3, Burnsville 1: The fourth-seeded Eagles advanced to the Class 2A, Section 3 final by upsetting the host and top-seeded Blaze. Macy Mueller made 46 saves, Makayla Moran and Jade Ford scored in the second period and Marie Moran in the third for the Eagles. Sami Bowlby scored for the Blaze.

Eastview 5, Rosemount 1: Mikayla Kelley scored two goals and had an assist to lead the second-seeded Lightning past the visiting third-seeded Irish in a Class 2A, Section 3 semifinal. Josie Ellingson had a goal and two assists, and Avery Chesek had one goal and one assist, and Angie Lombardi made 33 saves for the Lightning. Whitney Tuttle scored a goal and Rithima Chittajallu had 32 saves for the Irish.

Minnetonka 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2: The top-seeded Skippers built a 4-0 lead and held off the visiting fifth-seeded Jaguars in a Class 2A, Section 2 semifinal. Grace Sadura and Olivia LaRoche had one goal and one assist each, and Lauren Goldsworthy and Sammy Schmidt had one goal each. Becky St. George had 38 saves and Bella Grant and Jana Lesch scored 2:04 apart late in the third period for the Jaguars.

Holy Family 3, Eden Prairie 2: The second-seeded Fire got a pair of goals late in the second period to pull ahead of the visiting third-seeded Eagles. Mackenzie Moss and Olivia Paidosh had a goal and an assist each and Grayson Limke scored a goal for the Fire. Grace Kuipers scored two goals and Molly Goergen made 21 saves for the Eagles.

Orono 7, Minneapolis 1: Kailey Niccum scored two goals and had an assist to lead the third-seeded Spartans past host and second-seeded Minneapolis in a Class 1A, Section 5 semifinal. She reached 100 points for her career with a first-period goal. She got her other two points before the end of the period. Her sister, Alexa Niccum, had one goal and two assists, Lulu Rucinski had two assists, Celia Dahl had 28 saves and Iyla Ryskamp, Zoe Lopez and Gabby Norris had one goal and one assist each for the Spartans. Lilah Kyllonen scored a goal for Minneapolis.

Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 2: Dani Brunette scored with 7:45 left in the third period to give the top-seeded Wildcats the victory over the visiting fourth-seeded Mustangs in a Class 1A, Section 5 semifinal. Jenna Lowry had a goal and two assists, Dani Burgen scored a goal and Anna Hanson made 27 saves for the Wildcats. Ava Lindsay and Sadie Lindsay had a goal and an assist each and Sarah Peterson made 18 saves for the Mustangs.

Warroad 6, Thief River Falls 0: The top-seeded Warriors became the first team to reach the state tournament by defeating the visiting second-seeded Prowlers in the Class 1A, Section 8 championship game.

