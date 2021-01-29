Joshua Strong and Francis Nwaokorie each scored 20 points to pace host Champlin Park to a 73-37 victory over Anoka on Thursday in a Northwest Suburban Conference boys' basketball game.

Strong, a point guard who has signed with Minnesota Duluth, and Nwaokorie, a 6-7 forward signed by UC San Diego, helped the Rebels, ranked No. 1 in Class 4A, improve to 5-0. The Rebels have outscored their opponents by an average of 23.8 points per game.

Anthony Haas scored nine points to lead the Tornadoes (0-5).

Blake 74, Mounds Park Academy 36: Junior forward Theo Liu scored 22 points to lead the visiting Bears (5-0), ranked No. 6 in Class 2A, to the victory. The Bears led 42-22 at halftime.

Litchfield 50, Glencoe-Silver Lake 47: Avery Liestman's three-point field goal with less than a minute to go broke a tie and Logan King came up with a steal to seal the victory for the host Dragons. Liestman led the Dragons with 18 points. Mitchel Jaskowiak scored 21 points for the Panthers.

Minneapolis Edison 62, Minneapolis Washburn 56: Freshman Hanif Muhammed scored 27 to lead the Tommies past the host Millers. Edison senior Jabari Langley scored 10 points to go over 1,000 points for his career. Rein Maegi scored 17 to lead the Millers.

Girls' basketball

Concordia Academy 62, Cristo Rey Jesuit 52: Ivane Tensaie scored 18 points to lead the visiting Beacons to the victory. Tensaie, a senior point guard who has committed to play at North Dakota State College of Science, moved within four points of 2,000 points for her career. Ella Pritchard and Patricia Evans each scored 15 points to lead the Pumas.

Park Center 76, Osseo 57: Adalia McKenzie scored 22 points to lead the host Pirates to their second victory over the Orioles in seven days. Vanessa Saidu contributed 15 points and five blocked shots for the Pirates (3-2), who defeated Osseo 82-69 on its home court on Jan. 22. Aalayah Wilson scored 20 points to lead the Orioles (0-5).

Boys' hockey

Mahtomedi 5, Simley 1: Senior Adam Johnson had two goals and an assist to pace the Zephyrs, ranked No. 5 in Class 1A, s past the Spartans at the St. Croix Rec Center. The Zephyrs were leading 3-1 midway through the third period before Johnson scored twice in a span of 4½ minutes. It was the third consecutive victory for the Zephyrs (3-2).

Breck 5, Minneapolis 4 [OT]: Caden Morgan's goal at 1:51 of the overtime lifted the host Mustangs to the victory. Breck trailed 3-1 early in the second period before a goal by Beau Courneya and two by Zach Sinople gave the Mustangs a 4-3 lead. Minneapolis tied the game on a power-play goal by Jack Stock with 2:28 remaining in the third period.

Stillwater 5, White Bear Lake 4 [OT]: Alex Corbett scored at 5:33 of the overtime to cap the Ponies' come-from-behind victory. Aiden Welch's goal eight seconds into the third period extended White Bear Lake's lead to 4-2. Corbett and Evan Murr scored 40 seconds apart to tie the game with 12:05 remaining. Murr and Riley Skuza each had a goal and assist for the Ponies (3-1). Welch and Lleyton Roed each had a goal and assist for the Bears (3-2).

Girls' hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret's 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1: Emma Peschel and Olivia Haag scored late in the third period to help the Red Knights, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, pull away for the victory. Peschel's goal, assisted by Haag, with 4:49 remaining broke a 1-1 tie. Haag scored with 1:20 remaining to make it 3-1. Haag also had an assist on the Red Knights' first goal, by Mary Zavoral, which tied the score 1-1. Katelyn Roberts' goal gave Chaska/Chanhassen a 1-0 lead.

Holy Angels 3, Bloomington Jefferson 1: Bella LaMere scored two goals to help the Stars outlast the Jaguars at the Richfield Ice Arena. LeMere's first goal gave the Stars a 2-0 lead in the second period. Morgan Jones scored with 54 seconds remaining in the third period to pull the Jaguars within 2-1, but 24 seconds later, LeMere responded with her second goal. Ava Dean had a goal and assist for the Stars.

JOEL RIPPEL