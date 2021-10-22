THURSDAY
FOOTBALL
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Blaine 14, Osseo 13
• Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21
• Edina 28, Eastview 14
• Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0
• Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18
• Rosemount 28, Burnsville 7
• Wayzata 20, Farmington 8
• White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14
SOCCER • BOYS
CLASS 3A
Section 8 • Championship
• Moorhead 1, St. Michael-Albertville 1, OT (Moorhead won shootout, 3-2)
CLASS 2A
Section 6 • Championship
• Willmar 4, Princeton 3, OT
Section 8 • Championship
• St. Cloud Tech 1, Rocori 0
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Championship
• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Fairmont 0
SOCCER • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Section 6 • Championship
• St. Francis 8, Zimmerman 1
CLASS 1A
Section 2 • Championship
• Fairmont 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
SWIMMING • GIRLS
TRUE TEAM STATE MEET
Class 2A
Results Wednesday
• Minnetonka 2,618, Wayzata 2,314, Stillwater 2,168.5, Edina 1,959, Woodbury 1,337.5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1,158, East Ridge 1,154, Mounds View 1,151, Blaine 1,098, Rochester Century 1,087.5, Northfield 860.5, Armstrong 676
Event winners
• 200 medley relay: Minnetonka (Dillon, Wheeler, Harstad, Wentzel), 1:45.07.
• 200 freestyle: Dettmann, Stillwater, 1:51.60.
• 200 IM: Dillon, 2:04.70.
• 50 freestyle: Miller, Minnetonka, 22.99.
• Diving: Karimi, Edina, 399.35.
• 100 butterfly: Reinke, Wayzata, 54.61.
• 100 freestyle: Miller, 50.58.
• 500 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 4:56.93.
• 200 freestyle relay: Minnetonka (Miller, Helm, Diaz, Shelstad), 1:35.91.
• 100 backstroke: Dillon, 55.88.
• 100 breaststroke: Wheeler 1:04.45.
• 400 freestyle relay: Minnetonka (Dillon, Diaz, Soetanto, Miller), 3:29.86.
Class 1A
• Visitation 2301.5, Orono 1963, Delano 1651.5, Mahtomedi 1480, Waconia 1467.5, Breck 1460.5, Hutchinson 1416.5, Monticello 1364, Mankato West 1340.5, Alexandria 1321.5, Grand Rapids 1182, Park Rapids 634.5.
Event winners
• 200 medley relay: Hutchinson (Brecht, Gehrke, Farrell, Hanson), 1:47.99.
• 200 freestyle: Passe, Visitation, 1:55.76.
• 200 IM: Farrell, 2:07.05.
• 50 freestyle: Hanson, 23.63.
• Diving: Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 465.35.
• 100 butterfly: Kern, Delano, 56.36.
• 100 freestyle: Hanson, 51.32.
• 500 freestyle: Passe, 5:07.45.
• 200 freestyle relay: Hutchinson (Hanson, Witte, Gehrke, Farrell), 1:37.55.
• 100 backstroke: Kern, 54.96.
• 100 breaststroke: Gehrke, 1:08.46.
• 400 freestyle relay: Visitation (Burke, Passe, McAdam, Farley), 3:37.83.
VOLLEYBALL
ST. PAUL CITY
Results Wednesday
• Central def. Highland Park, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20
• Como Park def. Harding, 25-4, 25-19, 25-20
• Humboldt def. Johnson, 25-15, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10
METROPOLITAN AREA
• Alden-Conger def. Lester Prairie, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14
• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-13, 29-31, 25-12, 25-13
• Maranatha def. Rochester John Marshall, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18
MINNESOTA
• Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13
• Luverne def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13
• New Ulm def. Worthington, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23
• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. United South Central, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19
UPSALA INVITE
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-16, 25-17
• Bertha-Hewitt def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-20, 25-14
• Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20
• Crosby-Ironton def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-22, 25-15
• Crosby-Ironton def. Upsala, 25-6, 25-22
• Holdingford def. Pine River-Backus, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11
• Holdingford def. Swanville, 25-18, 25-15
• Milaca def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-19, 25-13
• Milaca def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-18
• Milaca def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-14
• Milaca def. Upsala, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11
• Mille Lacs def. Holdingford, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12
• Mille Lacs def. Swanville, 20-25, 26-24, 15-7
• Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-21, 25-14
• Osakis def. Mille Lacs, 25-16, 25-16
• Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 25-15, 25-9
• Pine River-Backus def. Osakis, 25-21, 25-17
• Pine River-Backus def. Swanville, 25-13, 25-23
• Swanville def. Osakis, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8
• Upsala def. Holdingford, 25-23, 25-18
• Upsala def. St. Cloud Apollo, 23-25, 25-18, 16-14
SUMMARIES
Football
Blaine 14, Osseo 13
Osseo 7 6 0 0 - 13
Blaine 14 0 0 0 - 14
B: Tinsen-Jenkins 49 pass from Kaul (Stadden kick)
O: Dukowitz 18 run (Williams kick)
B: Terry 86 kickoff return (Stadden kick)
O: Williams 1 run (kick failed)
Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21
Stillwater 3 3 7 8 - 21
Eden Prairie 7 7 7 7 - 28
S-FG Parker 24
E-Vaughn 66 run (Nelson kick)
E-Larson 5 run (Nelson kick)
S-FG Parker 30
E-Vaughn 22 run (Nelson kick)
S-Shikenjanski 1 run (Parker kick)
S-Hoheisel 9 pass from Shikenjanski (Wilson pass from Shikenjanski)
E-Taylor 40 pass from Fazi (Nelson kick)
Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0
Lakeville North 21 14 21 7 - 63
Forest Lake 0 0 0 0 - 0
L-Gode 8 pass from Grossman (Jacques kick)
L-Niggeling 24 run (Jacques kick)
L-Schraufnagel 14 run (Jacques kick)
L-Grossman 7 run (Jacques kick)
L-Nelson 5 pass from Grossman (Jacques kick)
L-Schraufnagel 18 run (Jacques kick)
L-Hanson 1 run (Jacques kick)
L-Demo 1 run (Jacques kick)
L-Wilkie 28 run (Jacques kick)
Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18
Minnetonka 7 14 0 14 - 35
Roseville 6 0 6 6 - 18
M-Lien pass from Martin (Zabilla kick)
R-Ivy 3 pass from Brown (kick failed)
M-Mccalla run (Zabilla kick)
M-Gendreau 1 run (Zabilla kick)
R-Pierce 12 run (pass failed)
M-Miller 57 pass from Martin (Zabilla kick)
M-Mccalla 2 run (Zabilla kick)
R-Dickhausen 60 run (pass failed)
Rosemount 28, Burnsville 7
Burnsville 7 0 0 0 - 7
Rosemount 7 0 7 14 - 28
B-Gregersen 2 run (Steffen kick)
R-Washington 3 run (Simmering kick)
R-Priest 35 run (Simmering kick)
R-Kuseske 15 pass from Pyne (Simmering kick)
Wayzata 20, Farmington 8
Farmington 8 0 0 0 - 8
Wayzata 7 0 0 13 - 20
F-Finley 1 run (Finley run)
W-Diedrich 30 pass from Harvey (Vrudny kick)
W-Berkland 30 pass from Harvey (run failed)
W-Knutson 28 int. return (Vrudny kick)
White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14
White Bear Lake 7 7 0 21 - 35
Totino-Grace 0 0 7 7 - 14
W-Lewis-Royal 2 run (McCormack kick)
W-Brakes 33 pass from Gerrell (McCormack kick)
T-Molitor 11 pass from Ruohonen (McNeil kick)
W-Lewis-Royal 1 run (McCormack kick)
W-Sloan 14 run (McCormack kick)
W-Delaney 95 int. return (McCormack kick)
T-Blake 45 pass from Ruohonen (McNeil kick)
STATE TOURNAMENT
TENNIS • GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Team tournament
At Baseline Tennis Center
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
• Minnetonka vs. Simley, 8 am
• Elk River vs. Mounds View, 10 am
• Bemidji vs. Rochester Mayo, noon
• Blake vs. Maple Grove, 2 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Thursday • Singles
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Thursday • Doubles
• First round, 10 am; Consolation quarterfinals, noon; Quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
CLASS 1A
Team tournament
At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis
Tuesday • Quarterfinals
• Fairmont vs. Morris Area/West Central Area, 8 am
• Breck vs. Rochester Lourdes, 10 am
• Litchfield vs. Pine City, noon
• Crookston vs. Providence Academy, 2 pm
Consolation semifinals
• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm
Wednesday • Semifinals
• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am
Fifth place
• Consolation semifinal winners, noon
Third place
• Semifinal losers, 2 pm
Championship
• Semifinal winners, 4 pm
Individual tournament
Thursday • Singles
• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am
Thursday • Doubles
• First round, 10 am; Consolation quarterfinals, noon; Quarterfinals, 2 pm
Friday
• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am