THURSDAY

FOOTBALL

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Blaine 14, Osseo 13

• Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21

• Edina 28, Eastview 14

• Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0

• Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18

• Rosemount 28, Burnsville 7

• Wayzata 20, Farmington 8

• White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14

SOCCER • BOYS

CLASS 3A

Section 8 • Championship

• Moorhead 1, St. Michael-Albertville 1, OT (Moorhead won shootout, 3-2)

CLASS 2A

Section 6 • Championship

• Willmar 4, Princeton 3, OT

Section 8 • Championship

• St. Cloud Tech 1, Rocori 0

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Championship

• Pine Island/Z-M 2, Fairmont 0

SOCCER • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Section 6 • Championship

• St. Francis 8, Zimmerman 1

CLASS 1A

Section 2 • Championship

• Fairmont 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

SWIMMING • GIRLS

TRUE TEAM STATE MEET

Class 2A

Results Wednesday

• Minnetonka 2,618, Wayzata 2,314, Stillwater 2,168.5, Edina 1,959, Woodbury 1,337.5, Sartell-St. Stephen 1,158, East Ridge 1,154, Mounds View 1,151, Blaine 1,098, Rochester Century 1,087.5, Northfield 860.5, Armstrong 676

Event winners

• 200 medley relay: Minnetonka (Dillon, Wheeler, Harstad, Wentzel), 1:45.07.

• 200 freestyle: Dettmann, Stillwater, 1:51.60.

• 200 IM: Dillon, 2:04.70.

• 50 freestyle: Miller, Minnetonka, 22.99.

• Diving: Karimi, Edina, 399.35.

• 100 butterfly: Reinke, Wayzata, 54.61.

• 100 freestyle: Miller, 50.58.

• 500 freestyle: McCarthy, Edina, 4:56.93.

• 200 freestyle relay: Minnetonka (Miller, Helm, Diaz, Shelstad), 1:35.91.

• 100 backstroke: Dillon, 55.88.

• 100 breaststroke: Wheeler 1:04.45.

• 400 freestyle relay: Minnetonka (Dillon, Diaz, Soetanto, Miller), 3:29.86.

Class 1A

• Visitation 2301.5, Orono 1963, Delano 1651.5, Mahtomedi 1480, Waconia 1467.5, Breck 1460.5, Hutchinson 1416.5, Monticello 1364, Mankato West 1340.5, Alexandria 1321.5, Grand Rapids 1182, Park Rapids 634.5.

Event winners

• 200 medley relay: Hutchinson (Brecht, Gehrke, Farrell, Hanson), 1:47.99.

• 200 freestyle: Passe, Visitation, 1:55.76.

• 200 IM: Farrell, 2:07.05.

• 50 freestyle: Hanson, 23.63.

• Diving: Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 465.35.

• 100 butterfly: Kern, Delano, 56.36.

• 100 freestyle: Hanson, 51.32.

• 500 freestyle: Passe, 5:07.45.

• 200 freestyle relay: Hutchinson (Hanson, Witte, Gehrke, Farrell), 1:37.55.

• 100 backstroke: Kern, 54.96.

• 100 breaststroke: Gehrke, 1:08.46.

• 400 freestyle relay: Visitation (Burke, Passe, McAdam, Farley), 3:37.83.

VOLLEYBALL

ST. PAUL CITY

Results Wednesday

• Central def. Highland Park, 23-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-20

• Como Park def. Harding, 25-4, 25-19, 25-20

• Humboldt def. Johnson, 25-15, 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-10

METROPOLITAN AREA

• Alden-Conger def. Lester Prairie, 25-14, 25-22, 25-14

• Eagan def. Eden Prairie, 25-13, 29-31, 25-12, 25-13

• Maranatha def. Rochester John Marshall, 20-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-18

MINNESOTA

• Duluth East def. Duluth Marshall, 25-12, 25-19, 25-13

• Luverne def. Hills-Beaver Creek, 25-17, 25-20, 25-13

• New Ulm def. Worthington, 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-23

• Waterville-Elysian-Morristown def. United South Central, 25-13, 25-12, 25-19

UPSALA INVITE

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-16, 25-17

• Bertha-Hewitt def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-20, 25-14

• Bertha-Hewitt def. Upsala, 25-21, 25-20

• Crosby-Ironton def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-22, 25-15

• Crosby-Ironton def. Upsala, 25-6, 25-22

• Holdingford def. Pine River-Backus, 17-25, 25-22, 15-11

• Holdingford def. Swanville, 25-18, 25-15

• Milaca def. Bertha-Hewitt, 25-19, 25-13

• Milaca def. Crosby-Ironton, 25-14, 25-18

• Milaca def. St. Cloud Apollo, 25-12, 25-14

• Milaca def. Upsala, 25-17, 21-25, 15-11

• Mille Lacs def. Holdingford, 25-20, 24-26, 15-12

• Mille Lacs def. Swanville, 20-25, 26-24, 15-7

• Osakis def. Holdingford, 25-21, 25-14

• Osakis def. Mille Lacs, 25-16, 25-16

• Pine River-Backus def. Mille Lacs, 25-15, 25-9

• Pine River-Backus def. Osakis, 25-21, 25-17

• Pine River-Backus def. Swanville, 25-13, 25-23

• Swanville def. Osakis, 25-23, 18-25, 25-8

• Upsala def. Holdingford, 25-23, 25-18

• Upsala def. St. Cloud Apollo, 23-25, 25-18, 16-14

SUMMARIES

Football

Blaine 14, Osseo 13

Osseo 7 6 0 0 - 13

Blaine 14 0 0 0 - 14

B: Tinsen-Jenkins 49 pass from Kaul (Stadden kick)

O: Dukowitz 18 run (Williams kick)

B: Terry 86 kickoff return (Stadden kick)

O: Williams 1 run (kick failed)

Eden Prairie 28, Stillwater 21

Stillwater 3 3 7 8 - 21

Eden Prairie 7 7 7 7 - 28

S-FG Parker 24

E-Vaughn 66 run (Nelson kick)

E-Larson 5 run (Nelson kick)

S-FG Parker 30

E-Vaughn 22 run (Nelson kick)

S-Shikenjanski 1 run (Parker kick)

S-Hoheisel 9 pass from Shikenjanski (Wilson pass from Shikenjanski)

E-Taylor 40 pass from Fazi (Nelson kick)

Lakeville North 63, Forest Lake 0

Lakeville North 21 14 21 7 - 63

Forest Lake 0 0 0 0 - 0

L-Gode 8 pass from Grossman (Jacques kick)

L-Niggeling 24 run (Jacques kick)

L-Schraufnagel 14 run (Jacques kick)

L-Grossman 7 run (Jacques kick)

L-Nelson 5 pass from Grossman (Jacques kick)

L-Schraufnagel 18 run (Jacques kick)

L-Hanson 1 run (Jacques kick)

L-Demo 1 run (Jacques kick)

L-Wilkie 28 run (Jacques kick)

Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18

Minnetonka 7 14 0 14 - 35

Roseville 6 0 6 6 - 18

M-Lien pass from Martin (Zabilla kick)

R-Ivy 3 pass from Brown (kick failed)

M-Mccalla run (Zabilla kick)

M-Gendreau 1 run (Zabilla kick)

R-Pierce 12 run (pass failed)

M-Miller 57 pass from Martin (Zabilla kick)

M-Mccalla 2 run (Zabilla kick)

R-Dickhausen 60 run (pass failed)

Rosemount 28, Burnsville 7

Burnsville 7 0 0 0 - 7

Rosemount 7 0 7 14 - 28

B-Gregersen 2 run (Steffen kick)

R-Washington 3 run (Simmering kick)

R-Priest 35 run (Simmering kick)

R-Kuseske 15 pass from Pyne (Simmering kick)

Wayzata 20, Farmington 8

Farmington 8 0 0 0 - 8

Wayzata 7 0 0 13 - 20

F-Finley 1 run (Finley run)

W-Diedrich 30 pass from Harvey (Vrudny kick)

W-Berkland 30 pass from Harvey (run failed)

W-Knutson 28 int. return (Vrudny kick)

White Bear Lake 35, Totino-Grace 14

White Bear Lake 7 7 0 21 - 35

Totino-Grace 0 0 7 7 - 14

W-Lewis-Royal 2 run (McCormack kick)

W-Brakes 33 pass from Gerrell (McCormack kick)

T-Molitor 11 pass from Ruohonen (McNeil kick)

W-Lewis-Royal 1 run (McCormack kick)

W-Sloan 14 run (McCormack kick)

W-Delaney 95 int. return (McCormack kick)

T-Blake 45 pass from Ruohonen (McNeil kick)

STATE TOURNAMENT

TENNIS • GIRLS

CLASS 2A

Team tournament

At Baseline Tennis Center

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Minnetonka vs. Simley, 8 am

• Elk River vs. Mounds View, 10 am

• Bemidji vs. Rochester Mayo, noon

• Blake vs. Maple Grove, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Consolation quarterfinals, noon; Quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

CLASS 1A

Team tournament

At Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis

Tuesday • Quarterfinals

• Fairmont vs. Morris Area/West Central Area, 8 am

• Breck vs. Rochester Lourdes, 10 am

• Litchfield vs. Pine City, noon

• Crookston vs. Providence Academy, 2 pm

Consolation semifinals

• Quarterfinal losers, 4 & 6 pm

Wednesday • Semifinals

• Quarterfinal winners, 8 & 10 am

Fifth place

• Consolation semifinal winners, noon

Third place

• Semifinal losers, 2 pm

Championship

• Semifinal winners, 4 pm

Individual tournament

Thursday • Singles

• First round, 8 am; Quarterfinals and consolation quarterfinals, noon

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am

Thursday • Doubles

• First round, 10 am; Consolation quarterfinals, noon; Quarterfinals, 2 pm

Friday

• Semifinals and consolation semifinals, 8 am; Consolation final, third place and championship, 11:30 am