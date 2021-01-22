Senior captain Ethan Somoza scored with 40.9 seconds left in the third period to give Bemidji State a 2-1 victory over No. 5 Bowling Green on Thursday night at the Sanford Center. Although both teams are WCHA members, this series was designated as nonconference.

Lukas Sillinger had the first goal for the Beavers (4-4-2) at 6:28 of the first period. Brandon Kruse tied it at 15:54 of the same period.

Zach Driscoll made 25 saves for Bemidji State, which is 3-1-2 in its last six games. Their last game was a 4-3 overtime win at Bowling Green on Jan. 8 when Somoza scored 13 seconds into the extra period.

Eric Dop stopped 36 shots for the Falcons (14-3).

Big Ten

No. 8 Michigan 5, No. 16 Notre Dame 1: Kent Johnson scored two goals and Owen Power had three assists to lead the visiting Wolverines (9-6, 7-6 Big Ten) over the Fighting Irish (7-7-1, 5-5-1). It was a scoreless game until Michigan got four goals in the second period. Erik Porrtillo made 29 saves for Michigan, Dylan St. Cyr 28 for Notre Dame (7-7-1, 5-5-1).

No. 12 Wisconsin 4, Penn State 1: Ty Pelton-Byce scored a power-play goal 13 minutes into the game and defenseman Mathieu De St. Phalle got another goal four minutes later to lead the host Badgers (9-6, 7-4) over the Nittany Lions (7-8, 5-8). Cameron Rowe made 45 stops for Wisconsin.

News Services