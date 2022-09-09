Share on Pinterest

Share on LinkedIn

Share on:

more

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

CANTERBURY PARK THURSDAY'S RESULTS

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

5 • Miss Aggie Bling (Lara) 3.40 2.40 2.20

4 • Luvin Bullies (Conning) 4.40 3.20

6 • Aiken to Be (Eikleberry) 2.80

Time: 0:55.45. Exacta: 5-4, $6.90. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $10.20. Superfecta: 5-4-6-2, $4.81.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

1 • Rocktizway (Lara) 4.80 2.60 2.10

2 • Mr. Who (Quinonez) 2.60 2.10

6 • Cashanova (Lopez) 2.10

Time: 1:28.73. Scratched: Stormin Hongkong, Signofthecross. Exacta: 1-2, $4.00. Trifecta: 1-2-6, $4.55. Superfecta: 1-2-6-8, $2.63. Daily Double: 5-1, $5.00.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $33,945.

4 • Off Ramp (Eikleberry) 6.20 3.00 2.20

2 • Honey Bella (L. Fuentes) 2.60 2.10

3 • Brewhouse (Goodwin) 2.60

Time: 1:04.87. Exacta: 4-2, $6.50. Trifecta: 4-2-3, $13.95. Superfecta: 4-2-3-6, $7.31. Pick 3: 5-1/3/5-4, $7.80. Daily Double: 1-4, $9.80.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

3 • Bigfoot City (Lara) 6.20 3.00 2.80

5 • War Chest (L. Fuentes) 3.20 2.60

4 • Lookin for Eight (H. Hernandez) 3.20

Time: 1:41.49. Scratched: T Bones Trick. Exacta: 3-5, $9.50. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $16.70. Superfecta: 3-5-4-2, $9.50. Pick 3: 1/3/5-4-3/7, $15.05. Pick 4: 5-1/3/5-4-3/7, $34.65. Daily Double: 4-3, $12.60.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,570.

4 • Fullbridledphantom (Lindsay) 51.20 17.40 10.00

8 • Whiskey Plank (Bridgmohan) 3.80 3.00

7 • Papa Rizzo (Lara) 3.40

Time: 1:34.96. Scratched: Treasure Run. Exacta: 4-8, $70.40. Trifecta: 4-8-7, $186.15. Superfecta: 4-8-7-9, $136.99. Pick 3: 4-3/7-4, $120.35. Daily Double: 3-4, $77.00.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

8 • Pirate Bird (Harr) 78.00 23.20 9.60

6 • Kovacs (Roman) 8.00 4.40

7 • Direct Action (H. Hernandez) 2.80

Time: 1:19.73. Exacta: 8-6, $436.70. Trifecta: 8-6-7, $532.50. Superfecta: 8-6-7-4, $1,335.29. Pick 3: 3/7-4-8, $2,366.40. Daily Double: 4-8, $1,224.70.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,581.

2 • Runners Heat (H. Hernandez) 2.60 2.10 2.10

4 • Miss Wildcat (Wade) 3.80 2.80

7 • Dreamingofbling (Lindsay) 3.80

Time: 1:06.96. Scratched: Girl Named Willi. Exacta: 2-4, $4.60. Trifecta: 2-4-7, $10.55. Superfecta: 2-4-7-1, $6.15. Pick 3: 4-8-2/5, $2,388.00. Daily Double: 8-2, $92.00.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

3 • Eyes Flying Bye (Eikleberry) 2.60 2.10 2.10

6 • Sweet Analyzer (Carter) 2.60 2.10

4 • Tahkodha Knight (H. Hernandez) 2.10

Time: 1:12.67. Exacta: 3-6, $2.40. Trifecta: 3-6-4, $2.20. Superfecta: 3-6-4-5, $0.90. Pick 3: 8-2/5-3, $53.25. Pick 4: 4-8-2/5-3, $1,096.75. Pick 5: 3/7-4-8-2/5-3, $3,440.80. Daily Double: 2-3, $1.90.

Total handle: $1,288,811. Live handle: $98,212.

Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 6-8 (.750). Totals: 175-547 (.320). Lock of the day: 30-53 (.566).