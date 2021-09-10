1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $32,045.
1 • Shinny (Wade) 3.60 2.40 2.10
2 • Kinetic Swagger (Quinonez) 3.60 2.40
8 • Kid's Inheritance (Eikleberry) 3.00
Time: 1:34.96. Scratched: Can Imagine. Exacta: 1-2, $4.60. Trifecta: 1-2-8, $11.65. Superfecta: 1-2-8-6, $11.01.
2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.
4 • Lady Goldstart (Quinonez) 11.80 5.60 3.40
7 • Toreno (Eikleberry) 3.80 2.60
1 • Luvin Bullies (Wade) 2.20
Time: 0:55.99. Scratched: Lilfeatheredindian. Exacta: 4-7, $20.20. Trifecta: 4-7-1, $20.75. Superfecta: 4-7-1-2, $20.82. Daily Double: 1-4, $11.00.
3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.
2 • Moreisbetter (Wade) 3.00 2.20 2.10
6 • Erebuni (Lopez) 2.80 2.20
1 • Shes Got It (Conning) 3.20
Time: 1:04.24. Scratched: Giggles and Smoke. Exacta: 2-6, $3.10. Trifecta: 2-6-1, $4.35. Superfecta: 1/7-4-2/4, $11.75. Daily Double: 4-2, $9.90.
4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.
4 • Hunter's Magic (Wade) 4.40 2.80 2.10
1 • Note Pad (Harr) 3.00 2.20
6 • Left of Center (Hernandez) 4.00
Time: 1:38.32. Scratched: Danielle's Deal. Exacta: 4-1, $4.80. Trifecta: 4-1-6, $9.40. Superfecta: 4-1-6-5, $7.82. Pick 3: 4-2/4-3/4, $10.00. Pick 4: 1/7-4-2/4-3/4, $28.35. Daily Double: 2-4, $4.50.
5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $33,000.
3 • Drama Chorus (Butler) 6.60 4.20 2.60
5 • Kid Frostie (L. Fuentes) 6.40 3.40
4 • Noble Pursuit (Lopez) 3.40
Time: 1:34.74. Exacta: 3-5, $21.50. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $37.50. Superfecta: 3-5-4-6, $42.56. Pick 3: 2/4-3/4-3, $9.10. Daily Double: 4-3, $9.30.
6 5 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.
9 • Direct Action (Lindsay) 11.40 5.20 3.20
5 • Don't Box Me In (L. Fuentes) 5.20 3.00
7 • Hunter Jumper (Wade) 2.60
Time: 0:58.84. Scratched: Stillwater Brown. Exacta: 9-5, $28.30. Trifecta: 9-5-7, $31.30. Superfecta: 9-5-7-1, $88.76. Pick 3: 3/4-3-9, $26.30. Daily Double: 3-9, $24.70.
7 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,635.
3 • My Cowboy (Hernandez) 20.40 7.00 3.00
8 • Off Sixes (R. Fuentes) 3.80 2.40
7 • Bourbon Wisdom (Lopez) 3.00
Time: 1:36.93. Scratched: Flip the Coin Jan, Jerrys Pridenjoy. Exacta: 3-8, $28.40. Trifecta: 3-8-7, $26.70. Superfecta: 3-8-7-1, $30.00. Pick 3: 3-9-3, $160.50. Daily Double: 9-3, $32.10.
8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,000.
3 • Point of Impact (Eikleberry) 19.80 8.00 4.00
5 • Irish Charlie (Lopez) 8.00 4.40
4 • Love My Boss (Valenzuela) 15.00
Time: 1:38.38. Scratched: Jersey Lute. Exacta: 3-5, $44.60. Trifecta: 3-5-4, $263.70. Superfecta: 3-5-4-9, $260.60. Pick 3: 9-3-3, $225.35. Daily Double: 3-3, $50.90.
9 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.
10 • Natural Chill (Wade) 3.00 2.20 2.10
7 • Kovacs (Eikleberry) 3.20 2.80
6 • Modric (Lindsay) 6.80
Time: 1:05.33. Scratched: Deputy Law. Exacta: 10-7, $5.10. Trifecta: 10-7-6, $40.00. Superfecta: 10-7-6-4, $18.32. Pick 3: 3-3-5/10, $142.75. Pick 4: 9-3-3-5/10, $1,062.20. Pick 5: 3-9-3-3-5/10. $5,303.40. Pick 6: 3/4-3-9-3-3-5/10, $177.70. Daily Double: 3-10, $25.00.
Live handle: $91,378. Total handle: $1,482,469.
Jay Lietzau's results: Thursday: 4-9 (.444). Totals: 194-562 (.345). Lock of the day: 30-57 (.526).