Thursday, Jan. 9, is a National Day of Mourning. Here is what’s open/closed.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation affects federal offices, including the postal service, and large U.S. stock markets will be closed in Carter’s honor, but most other things won’t change. Here is what’s open and what’s closed on Thursday:
Post offices
Closed. No regular mail service.
Public agencies
Federal offices will be closed but local and state offices will be open.
Banks
Open. Call for hours.
Mass transit
Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow regular schedules. The Northstar line will have service. Call Metro Mobility for service.
Parking meters
Enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.
Groceries
Major supermarkets will be open.
Malls
Most stores will be open.
Libraries
Libraries will be open.
Schools
Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be open.
