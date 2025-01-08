Thursday, Jan. 9, is a National Day of Mourning. Here is what’s open/closed.

The Latest

Federal offices, the postal service and stock markets will be closed for the National Day of Mourning for the late former President Jimmy Carter.

By Pat Grice

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2025 at 6:05PM
The late former President Jimmy Carter speaks during Walter Mondale's 90th birthday program in 2018 at the University of Minnesota. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Thursday, Jan. 9, is a National Day of Mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, who died Dec. 29 at 100 years old. It’s also the day of Carter’s funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

President Joe Biden’s proclamation affects federal offices, including the postal service, and large U.S. stock markets will be closed in Carter’s honor, but most other things won’t change. Here is what’s open and what’s closed on Thursday:

Post offices

Closed. No regular mail service.

Public agencies

Federal offices will be closed but local and state offices will be open.

Banks

Open. Call for hours.

Mass transit

Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow regular schedules. The Northstar line will have service. Call Metro Mobility for service.

Parking meters

Enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota and Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Groceries

Major supermarkets will be open.

Malls

Most stores will be open.

Libraries

Libraries will be open.

Schools

Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be open.

Pat Grice

News Assistant

Thursday is a National Day of Mourning. Here is what's open and closed in the Twin CIties.

Federal offices, the postal service and stock markets will be closed for the National Day of Mourning for the late former President Jimmy Carter.

Thousands flee as wildfires burn out of control and destroy homes across the Los Angeles area

An Italian journalist is freed from detention in Iran and returns home

