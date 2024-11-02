Three wounded early Friday in Dinkytown shooting

Bullets struck three people early Friday in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota, leading to one man hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police believe there was a fight before gunfire erupted.
Officers with the U and Minneapolis police heard gunfire at around 2:15 a.m., according to Minneapolis police Sgt. Garret Parten. They rushed to 4th Street and 13th Avenue SE., where they found a 22-year-old man with “at least one” potentially life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers helped the man until he was transported to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis. Within an hour two more males, ages 18 and 17, were taken to HCMC with noncritical gunshot wounds.
Investigators believe the gunfire came moments after a fight involving several people at the Dinkytown intersection. No arrests had been announced as of Saturday afternoon.
