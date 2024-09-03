Three teenage boys were shot and injured south of the Minnesota State Fair just before it closed Monday night. The wounded are expected to survive.
Three teens shot near Minnesota State Fair
The victims are expected to survive, a St. Paul police spokesman said.
Officers with St. Paul police responded around 10:20 p.m. to reports of shots fired on the 1000 block of Snelling Avenue N., just south of the fairgrounds, Sgt. Mike Ernster said. A subsequent caller said he was shot in the leg.
The officers found the teenager with a leg gunshot injury, and St. Paul Fire Department medics took him to Regions Hospital. The injury was believed to be non-life-threatening.
Around the same time, two more male teenagers from the same incident showed up at area hospitals, Ernster said.
One had a leg gunshot wound, and another, who went to HCMC, was shot in the neck.
“I was told that both are expected to survive their injuries,” Ernster said
No arrests were made as of late Tuesday morning. Ernster asked anyone with information on the incident to call St. Paul police at 651-291-1111 and ask to speak with an officer.
The two teens shot in the leg are 17 years old and the one shot in the neck is 18, Ernster said, though the ages have not been confirmed yet.
