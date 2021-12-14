Three St. Cloud men charged for their involvement in a woman's October 2020 rape have been found guilty in Stearns County District Court.

The three men — 25-year-old Sahal A. Hassan, 23-year-old Abdirahin O. Ali and 23-year-old Mohamed H. Abdi — were charged in late 2020 with felony counts related to criminal sexual conduct.

On Monday, a Stearns County judge found Abdi guilty of four felony counts related to kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct following a two-day bench trial that ended Nov. 1. His sentencing is slated for Feb. 16.

In October, a jury convicted Ali on four felony counts related to kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct. He is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Hassan pleaded not guilty to two felony counts in November 2020. In February, he pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea agreement that dismissed the second count. Hassan was sentenced to 15 years in prison in April.

According to criminal complaints against the three men, a woman reported she was sexually assaulted on the south side of St. Cloud in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, 2020. The woman told police after she left a downtown St. Cloud bar the night before, she remembers being in a car with five men who she said were grabbing her face and trying to kiss her.

The woman said the men threatened to hurt her if she didn't do as they said; she said she was thrown onto a slide at a playground and raped while the others encouraged the assault. She was then forced to perform oral sex on one of the men before she was able to run from the car.

During a sexual assault exam at the hospital, it was noted the woman's clothing was ripped and wood chips fell out of her pants, documents state.

A bouncer at the downtown bar gave police a description of a vehicle seen outside the bar when the woman left. Police found a vehicle matching the description on a surveillance video at a nearby gas station. The car was registered to Ali and the footage shows Hassan, Ali and Abdi leaving the gas station that night.

Traces of DNA from the woman's rape kit matched Ali and Hassan, and found Abdi's DNA could not be excluded from the sample while 99.99% of the population could be excluded from the sample, court documents state.