The Three Rivers Park District has made improvements to many of its parks over the years, but none compare to the plans it has to transform the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park and an adjacent nature preserve in Brooklyn Park.

"This is the largest redevelopment this park system has ever undertaken," Three Rivers Park District commissioner Jennifer DeJournett said during a presentation delivered at a recent Brooklyn Park City Council meeting that showed the latest designs for the $30 million makeover. "We are going to make this one of the jewels of our system and the region."

Over the next four years, Three Rivers plans to build a new nature and visitor center, install an elevated walkway, realign trails, and add picnic shelters and a learning lab near a pond on the south end of the park.

At the same time, Three Rivers also plans to enhance an off-leash dog park and put in a 10-lane archery range and a children's play area in the Environmental Nature Area, a space directly across West River Road from Mississippi Gateway that currently is operated and maintained by Brooklyn Park.

To connect the parcels, Three Rivers plans to build an overpass to give pedestrians and bicyclists a safe connection from one side of West River Road to the other.

"I can't wait for it to be done," said Brooklyn Park Mayor Lisa Jacobson.

Construction is set to begin in 2023 and be complete in summer 2026. At that time, Three Rivers Park District will operate and maintain the park as one cohesive unit, said Brad Tullberg, Brooklyn Park's Recreation and Parks director.

The city has pledged $4.5 million toward design and construction, and both organizations have secured $5 million in state bonding funds and secured other grants. Both will work together to secure additional funding, including federal funds, Tullberg said.

The idea to join the park and nature center together first surfaced in 2016. In 2020, the Brooklyn Park City Council approved an agreement with Three Rivers to move forward. That brought about designs unveiled at the council meeting in late January.

"With the designs, we have crossed another checkpoint in developing this amenity," Tullberg said.

Formerly known as Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park, Three Rivers renamed it the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park three years ago. Plans now call for it to get a new airy visitor center that will include classrooms, space for exhibits and events, and room for snowshoe and equipment rental.

The building with a butterfly roofline is a nod to birds that follow the Mississippi River during migration, officials said. The roof also will collect rainwater runoff to be used in the "Mini Mississippi," an interactive interpretive area highlighting the flow of the river that includes a play space where visitors can splash in the water.

In what might be one of the biggest draws, a 900-foot elevated walkway 10 to 25 feet off the ground will provide a bird's-eye view of the park. The "Tree Top Trail" also would feature tube slides allowing visitors to reach nature play areas below.

Tullberg said officials used community feedback to help design amenities.

Brooklyn Park City Council Member Susan Pha said she was impressed with the design.

"I think people are going to use the park even more with all these investments we are making," she said.