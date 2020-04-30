Eagles soared with her

Janet Karvonen led New York Mills to three consecutive Class A girls’ basketball state championships from 1977-79. The Eagles compiled a 99-5 record during that span.

1977: Defeated Mayer Lutheran 40-39 (championship)

1978: Defeated Redwood Falls 64-55 (championship)

1979: Defeated Albany 61-52 (championship)

As a junior in the state tournament, she scored 98 points in three games, then the girls’ state tournament record. Over her career, she scored 329 points in 12 state tourney games, which stood as the record until Carlie Wagner of New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva broke it in 2014.

Karvonen was inducted into the National High School Hall of Fame in 1989, Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2006 and Minnesota High School Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.