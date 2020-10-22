Key recruiting changes during the pandemic
1. Division I basketball coaches lost their contact and in-person evaluation period during the spring, summer and fall when the NCAA extended the dead period until Jan. 1.
2. High school basketball prospects were not allowed to play AAU basketball in the spring. College coaches were banned from attending their AAU games during the summer.
3. High school basketball prospects are not allowed to have home visits with coaches or take official visits on campus with Division I programs during the extended dead period.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life
Former San Francisco 49er Dana Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for raping a developmentally disabled woman who prosecutors said he lured to his home with the promise of a babysitting job.
Vikings
After Ngakoue trade, Spielman says 1-5 Vikings still trying to compete
Yannick Ngakoue, the pass rusher the Vikings acquired in a bold trade before the start of the 2020 season, is on his way out of town, in what could be only the first of several moves before the NFL trade deadline.
Vikings
Giants, Eagles get veteran receivers back for game
The New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles each have a veteran wide receiver returning from injury for their game Thursday night.
Golf
Kang, Song share lead in LPGA Drive On Championship
Danielle Kang leads the Race to CME Globe and, at No. 5 in the world, is the top-ranked player in the LPGA Drive On Championship-Lake Reynolds Oconee. She showed why Thursday.
Outdoors
Speaking of the season: Minnesota outdoors advocates weigh in on their flight in autumn
The outdoors is a place of action – and reflection and release – this autumn.