Key recruiting changes during the pandemic

1. Division I basketball coaches lost their contact and in-person evaluation period during the spring, summer and fall when the NCAA extended the dead period until Jan. 1.

2. High school basketball prospects were not allowed to play AAU basketball in the spring. College coaches were banned from attending their AAU games during the summer.

3. High school basketball prospects are not allowed to have home visits with coaches or take official visits on campus with Division I programs during the extended dead period.