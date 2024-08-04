Three injured and five arrested in connection with shooting in Minneapolis’ North Loop

A shooting in Minneapolis’ North Loop early Saturday injured three people and spurred five arrests.
The shooting in the area around Washington and 2nd avenues left a 17-year-old boy and 48-year-old man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Minneapolis police.
A 27-year-old woman also was shot, but her injury appeared not to be life-threatening. All three victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Officers reportedly identified a vehicle linked to the shooting, which occurred around 3:20 a.m., and stopped it a few blocks away. There they found a gun.
In the car were three women — ages 22, 20 and 19 — along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy. Police booked all five into the Hennepin County jail and the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.
Two stolen motorcycles were also found. Police are investigating the events that led to the shooting.