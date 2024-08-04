Minneapolis

Three injured and five arrested in connection with shooting in Minneapolis’ North Loop

The shooting occurred early Saturday near the 200 block of Washington Avenue N.

By Jessie Van Berkel

Star Tribune

August 4, 2024 at 12:36AM

A shooting in Minneapolis’ North Loop early Saturday injured three people and spurred five arrests.

The shooting in the area around Washington and 2nd avenues left a 17-year-old boy and 48-year-old man with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds, according to Minneapolis police.

A 27-year-old woman also was shot, but her injury appeared not to be life-threatening. All three victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Officers reportedly identified a vehicle linked to the shooting, which occurred around 3:20 a.m., and stopped it a few blocks away. There they found a gun.

In the car were three women — ages 22, 20 and 19 — along with a 20-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy. Police booked all five into the Hennepin County jail and the county’s Juvenile Detention Center.

Two stolen motorcycles were also found. Police are investigating the events that led to the shooting.

Jessie Van Berkel

Reporter

Jessie Van Berkel is the Star Tribune’s social services reporter. She writes about Minnesota’s most vulnerable populations and the systems and policies that affect them. Topics she covers include disability services, mental health, addiction, poverty, elder care and child protection.

See More

More from Minneapolis

See More
Minneapolis

Three injured and five arrested in connection with shooting in Minneapolis’ North Loop

The shooting occurred early Saturday near the 200 block of Washington Avenue N.

Minneapolis

Boom Island Park proves to be a hit with fans of the Basilica Block Party, back after a two-year hiatus

Columns

Hope Street offers homeless youth in Minneapolis choices that go way beyond a new set of clothes