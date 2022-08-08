Two cousins who work at a hotel near the Mall of America and one of their boyfriends were charged with felonies Monday accusing them of helping two men escape after one of them fired three rounds inside a crowded mall store.

Denesh Raghubir, 21, of Minneapolis; Selena Raghubir, 23, of Bloomington; and Delyanie Kwen-Shawn Arnold, 23, of Burnsville, were charged with aiding an offender to avoid arrest. They're being held in Hennepin County jail while two suspects remain at large.

Court documents identify the shooter as Shamar Alon Lark, 21, of Minneapolis, who is shown in security videos with Rashad Jamal May, 22, of Burnsville, fleeing a fight between four other individuals that led to Lark firing several shots. The two men have not been officially charged but Bloomington police are actively searching for them.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges held up driver's license photos of Lark and May, and said they're wanted on suspicion of second-degree assault.

"You cannot come shoot up a mall and think that you're gonna get away with it. We're not gonna allow that to happen," Hodges said, noting that the Raghubirs and Arnold are now jailed for their involvement. "If you help them while they are gone, these three people helped them and we locked them up. So I'm going to say what I said last time to Mr. May and Mr. Lark, please turn yourselves in. Please, but understand our detectives and officers are not going to rest until they have you in custody."

According to charging documents:

Shamar Alon Lark

Officers located three cartridges on the floor just inside the main entrance of the Nike store after responding to the shooting shortly before 4:20 p.m. Thursday. Security video shows a fight broke out between six people at the Nike checkout area before May and Lark left the store briefly. Lark returned and fired a handgun in the direction of the fight. He then ran out the north doors with May and into the IKEA parking lot where they could no longer been seen on surveillance.

The men were picked up by a Best Western hotel shuttle at IKEA and taken to the hotel located just south of the mall. Officers interviewed the bus driver, Denesh Raghubir, who told police he dropped them off and last saw them smoking outside the hotel.

Officers obtained a search warrant for May's phone which showed that two minutes after the shooting, he called Arnold, who in return called May five times between 4:20 p.m. and 4:23 p.m.

Arnold then called his girlfriend, Selena Raghubir, an assistant manager at the hotel who is a cousin of the shuttle bus driver. The couple exchanges calls with May around 4:30 p.m.

Ten minutes later, the bus driven by Denesh Raghubir is show on surveillance picking up Lark and May at IKEA and dropping them off at the back side of the hotel where a vehicle registered to Selena Raghubir followed the bus.

Hotel management said that Denesh Raghubir is not the regular shuttle bus driver. He admitted to police that his cousin was friends with May and Lark and recognized the men from Snapchat videos his cousin posted.

"When he dropped the two off at Best Western, Selena Raghubir immediately left the front desk and he did not see her for about 45 minutes. He stated that Selena Raghubir later called him and asked what time the police left," according to court documents.

Phone records later show May and Arnold at Arnold's Bristola Village Curve address in Bloomington.

The day after the shooting, police executed a search warrant at the Bloomington residence where Arnold lives with Selena Raghubir. Inside he vehicle police found an orange t-shirt May wore and white tank top Lark wore at the time of the shooting.

Police say that the assistance and misinformation provided by Arnold and the Raghubirs "resulted in the flight of Lark and May and the interference in the investigation." The three remain in custody and make their first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Hodges said that because police believed Lark and May were in the hotel, it was locked down and searched, wasting valuable investigative time.

"We were there for a long time when we could have been looking for them," he said.

Bloomington Mayor Tim Busse praised police in a tweet for their "continued outstanding work" and calls the suspects "cowards who fired shots into a crowded store at MOA

"People with no respect for others, and anyone who helps them, will be held accountable," Busse wrote.