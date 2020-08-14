Three men are charged with murder in the June slaying of a rival gang member during a hail of gunfire in north Minneapolis.

Donnell Deon Flowers, 24; Edward “Rocky” Lee, 32; and Tylan Deaontae “Man-Man” Bland, 32; are each charged with second-degree murder in connection with the June 4 killing of 26-year-old Daniel Mack of Brooklyn Park.

According to charges, police were called shortly after 9 p.m. to North Memorial Health Hospital, where they discovered Mack, who was driven to the hospital, in the passenger seat of an SUV dead of a gunshot to the head. The rear window of the Jeep was shattered, and there was damage from gunfire to the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and Mack were Low End gang members that had been driving through the intersection of N. 34th and Dupont avenues, the territory of the rival Tre Tre Crips, the charges continued. Witnesses said there had been a group of men standing near a black Tahoe in the area looking for “ops” or rival gang members. When the Jeep drove by more than twice, they drove to the intersection and awaited the Jeep.

Witnesses said that the Jeep returned and slowed down, and there appeared to be a verbal exchange between the Jeep’s passengers and the men outside a Chevy Tahoe. Witnesses then heard a “rain” of gunshots and ducked down, and saw all four men outside the Tahoe firing at the Jeep as it drove away. Shot Spotter recorded 36 gunshots, and 51 shell casings were recovered from the scene. Flowers, Lee and Bland were identified as the shooters in confirmatory photos. All three were witnessed possessing guns before the shooting. All are currently jailed.