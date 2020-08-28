Three men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a Columbia Heights strip mall.

Dominic James Sampson, 19, was charged with second-degree murder while Brandon Kron and Cashmere Smith, both 21, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the killing of Charles Ray Mosby Jr., according to criminal complaints filed Thursday in Anoka County District Court.

Surveillance cameras showed each of the three defendants handling a gun while loitering near the Totem Superette in the 4600 block of NE. Central Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Before Mosby arrived, the four men had been having an “amicable” encounter, the charges said. A short time later, cameras showed Mosby leaving the scene. Sampson then pulled a gun from his pants and shot Mosby several times at close range in the back, according to charges

Mosby, 22, was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where he died, the charges said.

Sampson and Smith left in one vehicle and Kron in another. Kron was arrested the next day. Smith and Sampson remain at large.

Warrants have been issued for their arrests, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kron, of Columbia Heights, made his first court appearance Thursday and is being held in the Anoka County jail in lieu of $500,000 bail, authorities said.