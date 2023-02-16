A Jeep crashed into a bar in downtown St. Paul on Wednesday following an afternoon chase with police officers, and three people have been arrested.

St. Paul police officers were called a little before 4:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Luella Street to reports of two vehicles shooting at each other, according to a news release from Sgt. Mike Ernster.

One of the vehicles was described as a black Jeep, and officers found it traveling west on Minnehaha Avenue E. from Ruth Street N. with a broken-out back window, Ernster said.

The Jeep drove away after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop, and went onto Interstate 94, leading to a chase.

The Jeep exited onto 6th Street, continued west, and struck a car driving north on Wall Street, before crashing into the Ox Cart Ale House at the northwest corner of Wall Street and 6th Street, Ernster said.

No one was injured in the crash. Two 18-year-old men and one 17-year-old male teenager who were in the Jeep were arrested.

Investigators believe the vehicle was stolen from St. Paul, and bullet casings were located at the original shooting scene and inside the Jeep, which contained a Glock handgun, police said. The gun had a switch that allows it to fire as an automatic weapon.

Police are still investigating the shooting. The three suspects were booked on suspicion of various offenses related to the chase, shooting and gun possession, the release says.