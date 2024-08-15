Twin Cities Suburbs

Three adults, three juveniles arrested in Brooklyn Park as police execute high-risk search warrant

Police were serving a high-risk warrant at a residence on 69th Avenue N.

By Tim Harlow

Star Tribune

August 15, 2024 at 11:45AM

Brooklyn Park police arrested three adults and three juveniles Wednesday while executing a high-risk search warrant at a residence.

At about 4:35 a.m., officers and a SWAT team went to a residence in the 5500 block of 69th Avenue N. to serve the warrant that was related to a firearms investigation, police said in a statement.

Detectives found six people inside the residence and they were arrested at the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

Tim Harlow

Reporter

Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather. 

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

Pedestrian killed in Maplewood hit-and-run crash

Police are still looking for the driver. The crash happened Wednesday night.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Brooklyn Park moves ahead with planning best possible new fire station

Twin Cities Suburbs

Three adults, three juveniles arrested in Brooklyn Park as police execute high-risk search warrant