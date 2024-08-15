Brooklyn Park police arrested three adults and three juveniles Wednesday while executing a high-risk search warrant at a residence.
Three adults, three juveniles arrested in Brooklyn Park as police execute high-risk search warrant
Police were serving a high-risk warrant at a residence on 69th Avenue N.
At about 4:35 a.m., officers and a SWAT team went to a residence in the 5500 block of 69th Avenue N. to serve the warrant that was related to a firearms investigation, police said in a statement.
Detectives found six people inside the residence and they were arrested at the scene.
No other information was immediately released.
