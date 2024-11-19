Thousands of Indian Sikhs visit the shrine of the founder of their religion to mark his birthday

KARTARPUR, Pakistan — Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world thronged a shrine to the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak, in Pakistan on Tuesday to commemorate his birth, officials said.
Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India and around the world thronged a shrine to the founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak, in Pakistan on Tuesday to commemorate his birth, officials said.
By The Associated Press
Many Sikh holy sites are in Pakistan after the British partitioned the subcontinent into separate nations in 1947 following two centuries of colonial rule.
Around 10,000 Sikhs are visiting Pakistan for the weeklong celebration marking 555 years since the birth of Guru Nanak, officials said. His shrine, the second-holiest place in the Sikh faith, is located on the Ravi River just 4.5 kilometers (2.8 miles) from the border with India.
Visas to travel between India and Pakistan are normally difficult to obtain, but the two countries have a special arrangement that allows pilgrims to visit the shrine without facing any problems.
The two South Asian rivals have a long history of bitter relations over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir. They have fought two wars over their competing claims to the region.
