Those of us who work in gender medicine are not going anywhere

As a gender-care refuge state with protections built into state law, Minnesota has doubled down on what evidence overwhelmingly shows and all major medical societies have agreed upon: Gender care for youths is safe, effective and necessary. This election has brought national attention to our work as leaders of our respective health care institutions’ programs to provide gender care for youths. It has been stressful to provide this care in the political spotlight. We know how hard it can be to feel hopeful about the future, with lawmakers across the country attacking our services and care for our patients in a way that has never been felt before. While it can be hard, the political spotlight demands tremendous responsibility. And we’re up for it. We have a clear purpose. So we’d like to tell you what we’re telling everyone: