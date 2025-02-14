Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Those of us who work in gender medicine are not going anywhere
What’s more, we’re expanding.
By multiple authors
This article was submitted on behalf of several people involved in gender care for young people in facilities across the Twin Cities area. Their names are listed below.
With the Trump administration now in control of federal leadership, those of us who work in the field of gender medicine — particularly gender medicine for young people — have experienced a challenging last few months. Gender care for youths and related issues such as bathroom use and sports participation have become ubiquitous topics in both national and local media. This is despite the fact that gender-diverse youths represent only a small fraction of our population (1.4% of young people, according to the UCLA Williams Institute) and are by far some of the most vulnerable members of our community.
Manufacturing a good enemy is the best way to stay in power. The right wing has certainly seized upon that strategy in recent times. Lately, it has been hard to ignore all the stories about gender-diverse people, just trying to live their lives, that have been spun into false narratives about abusive parents and health care providers, potential assaults in restrooms and the imminent end of women’s sports.
During the election season, Donald Trump actively ran ads that attacked and denigrated transgender people, aiming to score cheap political points with a riled-up base of supporters who generally know nothing about how gender care actually works. Since he took office those attacks have continued with recent executive orders. It is disappointing that someone who engages in this behavior could manage to win the presidency of the United States. The truth is that fearmongering has been an effective strategy thus far, and left unchecked it is a strategy we expect to continue for the foreseeable future.
Age-appropriate medical and social interventions for those who experience gender dysphoria have been conclusively shown to markedly improve long-term psychosocial outcomes for gender-expansive people. Gender-diverse youth unfortunately have very high rates of depression and suicidality due to their difficult situations. And access to appropriate health care, family support and social support has been shown to significantly decrease these rates to be on par with cisgender peers. Gender-care programs in Minnesota follow strict evidence-based guidelines set out by several professional medical societies that are dedicated to figuring out how to “get it right” for these young people and to spread that knowledge. Treatment plans are developed after extensive conversations with youths and their parents and involvement of a larger care team when needed.
As a gender-care refuge state with protections built into state law, Minnesota has doubled down on what evidence overwhelmingly shows and all major medical societies have agreed upon: Gender care for youths is safe, effective and necessary. This election has brought national attention to our work as leaders of our respective health care institutions’ programs to provide gender care for youths. It has been stressful to provide this care in the political spotlight. We know how hard it can be to feel hopeful about the future, with lawmakers across the country attacking our services and care for our patients in a way that has never been felt before. While it can be hard, the political spotlight demands tremendous responsibility. And we’re up for it. We have a clear purpose. So we’d like to tell you what we’re telling everyone:
We’re not going anywhere. What’s more, we’re expanding. Over the coming days and months, we will work alongside our partners to protect our communities, deepen our impact and stand up as Minnesota has always done: as a source of safety and care. Our commitment is unwavering, and we invite you to stand with us as we forge a path forward.
In times like these, we turn to each other. Together, we are an unstoppable, compassionate community committed to protecting reproductive justice, gender equity, trans rights, and health care as a human right. Putting one foot in front of the other today and over the next four years, we will continue to expand access to essential health care and education for our communities far and wide. Your support strengthens our resolve and provides hope. Please know the future we dare to imagine is achievable. And together, we’ll get there. We have each other. Let’s take care of each other.
This article was signed by Dr. Erik S. Haugland; Jennifer M. Demma, advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse-midwife; Dr. Kelsey Leonardsmith, fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians; Dr. Joseph Novak; Kate Pelant, advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse-midwife; Dr. Deborah A. Thorp, fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists; Amelia Vang, physician assistant-certified; Kate Vaske-Wright, APRN and women’s health nurse practitioner; Dr. Lily Ward; Phyllis Wiener, women’s health care nurse practitioner, and Dr. Jenny W. Zhang, master of public health.
