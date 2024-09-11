Nashville stars Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis will headline Winstock 2025, Minnesota’s traditional first country-music festival of the summer.
The 31st annual country-and-camping festival is set for June 20-21 in Winsted, Minn.
Davis, who recently landed at No. 1 for a seventh time with “Tucson Too Late,” will close the program on June 20. Rhett, who boasts 21 Nashville chart-toppers including “Marry Me” and “Beer Can’t Fix” to his name, will headline on June 21. Both singers have appeared at Winstock previously but not as headliners.
Also scheduled for the 31st edition of the festival in Winsted, Minn., are Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Clint Black, Priscilla Block, Shaylen, Jake Nelson, Roseland and the Mitch Gordon Band.
Staffed largely by volunteers, Winstock is a fundraiser for Holy Trinity Catholic School in Winsted. Winstock is one of the area’s smaller country-and-camping festivals with a capacity of about 20,000.
Tickets are on sale at winstockfestival.com.
