Things To Do

Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis will headline Winstock 2025

The 31st annual country-and-camping festival is set for June 20-21 in Winsted, Minn.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 11, 2024 at 12:30PM
Thomas Rhett performs at the Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, July 27, 2023 in St. Paul, Minn. ] RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com
Thomas Rhett will headline Winstock 2025. (Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Nashville stars Thomas Rhett and Jordan Davis will headline Winstock 2025, Minnesota’s traditional first country-music festival of the summer.

Davis, who recently landed at No. 1 for a seventh time with “Tucson Too Late,” will close the program on June 20. Rhett, who boasts 21 Nashville chart-toppers including “Marry Me” and “Beer Can’t Fix” to his name, will headline on June 21. Both singers have appeared at Winstock previously but not as headliners.

Also scheduled for the 31st edition of the festival in Winsted, Minn., are Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Clint Black, Priscilla Block, Shaylen, Jake Nelson, Roseland and the Mitch Gordon Band.

Staffed largely by volunteers, Winstock is a fundraiser for Holy Trinity Catholic School in Winsted. Winstock is one of the area’s smaller country-and-camping festivals with a capacity of about 20,000.

Tickets are on sale at winstockfestival.com.

about the writer

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

See More

More from Things To Do

See More
Music

Review: Halsey tries to control her ‘Ego’ on new single

card image

Linkin Park debuts a new singer, hard rocker Emily Armstrong.

Stage & Arts

Review: With special effects buzzing, ‘Back to the Future’ bends time at Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre

Staff headshot
Rohan Preston
card image
Things To Do

Minnesotans focus on the sky as International Observe the Moon Night approaches

card image