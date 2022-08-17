LUCAS OIL NHRA NATIONALS
Where: Brainerd International Speedway
What: The penultimate race of the regular season on the Camping World Drag Racing series.
Schedule: Thursday and Friday, qualifying; Saturday, qualifying and eliminations; Sunday, semifinals and finals.
TV: FS1 and FS2, with Sunday's finals televised by Fox from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Points leaders: Brittany Force, top fuel; Robert Hight, funny car; Erica Enders, pro stock; Joey Gladstone, pro stock motorcycle.
Website: https://www.nhra.com/schedule/2022/nhra-camping-world-drag-racing-series/lucas-oil-nhra-nationals
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Zimmer, Brewster join Sanders' staff at Jackson State
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is working as an analyst while former Gophers coach Tim Brewster is special assistant to head coach Deion Sanders.
Vikings
Elevated to starting role, 49ers quarterback Lance is 'a little better at everything'
The second-year quarterback from Marshall, Minn., and North Dakota State will practice in front of buses full of family and friends at Vikings training camp this week.
Twins
Twins sweep Royals, but starter Mahle leaves with shoulder issue
The team announced the veteran righthander had 'shoulder fatigue' as the bullpen closed out the shutout of Kansas City.
Vikings
'Sky's the limit' for Vikings second-year left tackle Darrisaw
Now healthy, 2021 first-round draft pick Christian Darrisaw says he's playing pain free while drawing strong reviews from coaches and teammates at training camp.
Sports
Reds 1B Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday on his left rotator cuff, repairing a long-term injury.